Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ajay Mandal’s composed knock denies Saini-inspired Delhi win vs Chhattisgarh

Pacer Navdeep Saini (three for 36) delivered a fiery spell for Delhi, but a calm and composed Ajay Mandal (57 not out, 94b, 9x4, 1x6) prevented a Chhattisgarh defeat on day four, as their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match ended in a draw at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Monday.

Delhi claimed three points by virtue of its first-innings lead, while the host had to settle for just a point.

Resuming at 33 without loss, Chhattisgarh was immediately put under pressure by Saini. Opener Ayush Pandey, who had blasted 22 off a Saini over in the first innings, reignited his mini rivalry with an authoritative flick to deep mid-wicket. Saini responded instantly, pinging the ball onto Pandey’s pads with a yorker before rattling his stumps with a hit-the-deck ball that forced an inside edge onto the woodwork.

Pandey’s dismissal brought in Ashutosh Singh to partner Eknath Kerkar. However, Kerkar’s resistance was short-lived as he offered a simple caught-and-bowled chance to Saini, who was in no mood to miss. Six deliveries later, Chhattisgarh’s top-scorer from the first innings, Sanjeet Desai, nicked one to keeper Anuj Rawat off Himanshu Chauhan, putting Delhi firmly in control.

The situation worsened for Chhattisgarh just before Lunch when Hrithik Shokeen struck twice, removing Ashutosh and Shashank Singh in quick succession.

Delhi was sniffing a Chattisgarh collapse. Enter Mandal, the host’s saviour of the day. The 28-year-old built a patient 107-ball 38-run partnership for the sixth wicket with skipper Amandeep Khare to steady the innings while keeping Delhi bowlers at bay with occasional boundaries.

Saini, brought back by Delhi skipper Himmat Singh for another spell, continued to trouble the batters with his length variations, beating Mandal and Khare on several occasions before the latter eventually fell LBW.

Delhi was on the hunt, but Mandal took a leaf out of Pandey’s book of counterattacking. He hit Harsh Tyagi for four boundaries in an over — two sweeps towards deep forward square leg and deep fine leg, followed by a reverse sweep and a late cut.

Himmat introduced himself for a final attempt, but Mandal responded by launching him for a six down the ground. Soon after, Mandal reached his second fifty of the match, taking Chhattisgarh to 179 for six as both teams decided to call it a day.