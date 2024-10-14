MagazineBuy Print

Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh’s 6 for 22 on debut shows he is here to stay

For Gurjapneet, playing for Tamil Nadu marks the culmination of a journey that began seven years ago when he moved from Ambala (Haryana) to Chennai to pursue his cricketing ambitions.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 16:40 IST , Coimbatore

S. Dipak Ragav
File picture: Gurjapneet Singh was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of six for 22 in Tamil Nadu’s outright win over Saurashtra in a first-round Ranji Trophy fixture.
File picture: Gurjapneet Singh was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of six for 22 in Tamil Nadu's outright win over Saurashtra in a first-round Ranji Trophy fixture. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M
infoIcon

File picture: Gurjapneet Singh was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of six for 22 in Tamil Nadu’s outright win over Saurashtra in a first-round Ranji Trophy fixture. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Gurjapneet Singh made a perfect start to his First-Class career, playing a key role in Tamil Nadu’s winning start to the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign against Saurashtra.

“I am very happy that I got a six-wicket haul (six for 22) on debut. I didn’t get a wicket in the first innings, so my focus was to bowl the right lengths and areas, knowing wickets would come if I remained patient,” said Gurjapneet.

The 25-year-old, who has served as a net bowler for five-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings and most recently bowled to the Indian Test squad ahead of the Bangladesh series, impressed with how quickly he adjusted his plans on day three.

The highlight of his six scalps was Cheteshwar Pujara, whom he trapped leg-before, and the lanky left-arm pacer was particularly pleased with the dismissal. “Once I came around the wicket after my first two overs, I got some assistance, going past the edge a few times. Then I bowled a few bouncers before pitching one up that straightened a bit,” he explained.

For Gurjapneet, playing for Tamil Nadu marks the culmination of a journey that began seven years ago when he moved from Ambala (Haryana) to Chennai to pursue his cricketing ambitions.

“I was not getting chances back home, so my coach (Anil Mashi) advised me to go to Chennai in 2017-18 because of the professional league structure. I played college cricket and got to play in the TNCA third division for Egmore RC,” added Gurjapneet, who completed his B.A. and M.A. from Guru Nanak College.

Bowling in the college nets, the home base for India Cements’ league teams, paved the way for his TNPL debut for Dindigul Dragons in 2021. However, a lower back injury meant he didn’t play for a year before making a strong return in 2023. Since then, he has gradually increased his workload in league cricket. He impressed during the Buchi Babu tournament earlier this year, bowling long spells, which earned him his maiden call-up to the Ranji team.

Gurjapneet recognises this is just the beginning of a long journey. “Right now, I don’t swing the ball into the right-hander much, and that is something I am working on, trying to build my muscle memory,” he says.

For now, Tamil Nadu will be glad Gurjapneet chose to make the move. But as the adage goes, well begun is half done.

