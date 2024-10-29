Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tanay picks seven-fer as Hyderabad beats Pondicherry by innings and 50 runs

A splendid bowling performance by Hyderabad left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan (seven for 106) dashed whatever hopes Pondicherry had of salvaging a draw as the home team eventually wrapped up the contest by an innings and 50 runs on the fourth and final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

This was Thyagarajan’s 10th five-wicket haul in 23 Ranji matches.

Earlier, opener Ganga Sridhar Raju struck a fine, maiden Ranji century (106, 214b, 11x4, 1x6), showing how to counter the home team attack on a pitch which showed signs of wear and tear especially after lunch.

No doubt, Sridhar was lucky to be dropped twice on 87 and 94 off left-arm pacer Chama Milind and left-arm spinner Aniketh Reddy respectively.

Pondicherry captain Arun Karthick (17) was the first to depart in the morning, unlucky to be given out lbw to pacer Rakshann Readdi.

It was part time off-spinner Rohit Rayudu who struck a major blow, 40 minutes before Lunch when he had the well-set Sridhar bowled, who was trying to sweep a length ball.

From then on, Hyderabad bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals, though there was some resistance by the likes of Akash Kargave (31), Marimuthu Vinkeshwaran (21) and the stubborn Ankit Sharma (22 not out, 82b, 4x4). However, there was no real partnership to threaten the hosts.

Thyagarajan ensured that there were no more dramatic turn-arounds as he chipped away at regular intervals after bowling a perfect line and length and often getting the ball to spin sharply away from the batters.

Interestingly, the other left-arm spinner Aniketh Reddy, who took six wickets in the first innings, was below par and went wicketless. In pace, Milind was exceptional again.

With this win Hyderabad now has seven points from three games.