Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam’s collapse helps Delhi to a 10-wicket victory on final day

Delhi’s triumph was a foregone conclusion once the visitor, 44 for three overnight, lost three wickets within the first 10 minutes of the final day to be reduced to 45 for six.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 17:23 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Delhi’s Siddhant Sharma celebrates dismissing an Assam batter on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy match. He was Delhi’s best bowler in the second innings, taking three wickets for 24 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi's Siddhant Sharma celebrates dismissing an Assam batter on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy match. He was Delhi's best bowler in the second innings, taking three wickets for 24 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi’s Siddhant Sharma celebrates dismissing an Assam batter on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy match. He was Delhi’s best bowler in the second innings, taking three wickets for 24 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu

Midway into the second session on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi sealed a 10-wicket victory against Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the third round of the Ranji Trophy.

The home team’s first outright win of the season came with a bonus point by virtue of openers Sanat Sangwan and Gagan Vats taking it past the paltry target of 59 in the fourth innings with all wickets intact.

Delhi’s triumph was a foregone conclusion once the visitor, 44 for three overnight, lost three wickets within the first 10 minutes of the final day to be reduced to 45 for six.

From that bleak situation, Assam was still able to overcome the overall deficit of 124 runs, thanks to wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar stepping up for the second successive innings. He remained unbeaten on 76, but negligible backing from the others meant Assam folded for 182.

ALSO READ: Vijay Shankar slams unbeaten ton to help Tamil Nadu salvage draw against Chhattisgarh

Ghadigaonkar and Assam’s lower order did enjoy a fair slice of fortune, with Delhi’s players guilty of dropping a few catches that they would have snaffled with ease on another day.

Harshit Rana, who is set to join India’s squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai starting Friday, bore the brunt of the spilt chances. He was not free of blame given that he also dropped Ghadigaonkar off his own delivery.

The frustration didn’t last too long as Delhi polished off the lower order at the stroke of lunch. When play resumed, Sangwan and Vats completed the task at hand in little over 16 overs for a win that seemed improbable at the end of day two.

Delhi’s batters Sanat Sangwan (right) and Gagan Vats celebrates after victory over Assam during their Ranji Trophy cricket match.
Delhi’s batters Sanat Sangwan (right) and Gagan Vats celebrates after victory over Assam during their Ranji Trophy cricket match. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Delhi’s batters Sanat Sangwan (right) and Gagan Vats celebrates after victory over Assam during their Ranji Trophy cricket match. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu

Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh believes the performance could fuel belief in the team for the remainder of the season.

“The boys need to have the belief they can win. You have to feel that you are a champion team. Winning is a habit. If you don’t win, you won’t get that habit. And if you don’t win, you won’t get confidence,” the former India off-spinner told reporters after the game.

Brief scores:
Assam — 330 (Ghadigaonkar 162, Sibsankar Roy 59; Rana 5/80) and 182 all out (Ghadigaonkar 76 n.o.; Money Grewal 3/50, Siddhant Sharma 3/24)
Delhi — 454 (Sumit Mathur 112, Siddhant 89; Rahul Singh 4/108, Swarupam Purkayastha 3/98) and 62/0 (Sangwan 34 n.o., Vats 25 n.o.)
Delhi won by 10 wickets
Player of the Match: Sumit Mathur.

