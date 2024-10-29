Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Defending champion Mumbai settles for three points after draw against Tripura

Mumbai’s topsy-turvy defence of its Ranji Trophy crown continued as it settled for three points after its Group ‘A’ encounter against Tripura ended in a draw at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium here on Tuesday.

A 148-run first-innings lead on the third day had given Mumbai a comfortable cushion but Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to stretch the advantage to 271 left the defending champion with little time to force an unlikely win.

The stalemate also meant Mumbai (fourth) drew level with Tripura (third) on nine points.

Chasing 272 with less than 50 overs left in the game, Tripura openers Bikram Kumar Das and Jiwanjot Singh padded up for what turned out to be a breezy 22-over practice before the captains shook hands with an hour-and-a-half of play remaining.

Though it would rue missing out on the six points on offer, Mumbai also breathed a sigh of relief after being in a spot of bother earlier.

Despite reeling from the loss of both openers on Monday, nightwatchman Royston Dias signalled Mumbai’s intent with a boundary off the first ball of the day. But when Abhijit Sarkar knocked Royston and Sidhaant Addhatrao’s off-stump in a span of three overs, Tripura smelt blood.

Rahane and Siddhesh Lad averted the mishap with a stolid 64-run partnership off 152 balls for the sixth wicket and put the possibility of a result beyond the scope of both teams.

Rahane was off the mark with a lithe cover-drive to the boundary and preyed on Rana Datta’s poor lengths with two fours in an over. But his 90-ball 48 lacked the urgency the situation demanded.

With 90 minutes of play being lost on the first day due to a wet outfield and Tripura’s batting exhibiting resilience, the possibility of either team emerging victorious was eventually a bridge too far.