Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Playing after nearly 100 days, an ‘emotional’ Vijay Shankar enjoys his cricket with Tamil Nadu

Vijay, who had a minor shoulder injury during the TNPL, explained he wanted to enjoy every moment on the ground, considering he was playing a game after nearly 100 days. 

Published : Oct 29, 2024 19:27 IST , Coimbatore - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu batter Vijay Shankar plays a shot against Chhattisgarh during the 4th day of Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 29 October 2024.
Tamil Nadu batter Vijay Shankar plays a shot against Chhattisgarh during the 4th day of Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 29 October 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu batter Vijay Shankar plays a shot against Chhattisgarh during the 4th day of Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 29 October 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/The Hindu

Vijay Shankar seemed like a player with a point to prove and termed his match-saving hundred in the second innings against Chhattisgarh as a ‘much needed’ one. 

“I know how much I have worked hard for this. More than anything, it was emotional for me,” the Tamil Nadu batter said about his muted celebrations after scoring his tenth First-Class century.

The all-rounder did not feature in the first two matches and said it was difficult to sit on the sidelines.

“I was not feeling myself, and it was hard sitting in the dressing room during the last two games. After playing for many years and doing well, and still sitting out, it was quite tough. It is not easy when you know you are playing well, bowling well, and your body is good. This century was very much needed,” he added.

Vijay, who had a minor shoulder injury during the TNPL, explained he wanted to enjoy every moment on the ground, considering he was playing a game after nearly 100 days. 

“I was hitting the ball pretty well. Even in the first innings, I was doing that pretty well. I was just playing within myself, playing the ball straight down the field, which is my strength. I just wanted to play long.”

“When you return and do such things for the team, what more do you need? It can be one of the best feelings that you can have. I am pleased with the way I batted. Getting a 100 is definitely a great thing, but the way I batted and got it was very special because I felt I played proper cricket and didn’t try anything extra,” commented Vijay.

