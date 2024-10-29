Manika Batra moved up to 26th in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Indian gained four spots after her run to the quarterfinals of the WTT Champions event in Montpellier. She defeated USA’s Lily Zhang in the first round before shocking World No. 14 Bernadette Szocs in the pre-quarterfinals, thus becoming the first Indian woman to reach the last-eight stage at this level.

Manika lost to China’s Qian Tianyi in the quarterfinals.

Sreeja Akula, who went down to World No. 13 Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the first round, stays at 25th but she leads Batra by just 10 points.

Yashaswini Ghorpade (88th), Ayhika Mukherjee (89th) and Sutirtha Mukherjee (90th) all moved down a spot.

In men’s singles, World No. 40 Sharath Kamal continues to be the top-ranked Indian. Manav Thakkar (62nd), G. Sathiyan (73rd) and Harmeet Desai (90th) are the other Indians in Top 100.