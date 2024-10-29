MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: South Africa opts to bat first in Chattogram, Mahidul Islam makes debut for Bangladesh

BAN vs SA: Follow the live updates of day one of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Updated : Oct 29, 2024 09:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. | Photo Credit: R Ragu/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. | Photo Credit: R Ragu/The Hindu

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.

PREVIEW

After a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the opening Test in Dhaka, Bangladesh will look to level the series in the final fixture in Chattogram, beginning on Tuesday.

South Africa has won all previous 15 Tests against Bangladesh. A victory in Chattogram would help the Proteas, led by stand-in skipper Aiden Markram, move up in the World Test Championship table.

Bangladesh has played 24 Tests in Chattogram but won just two with seven draws, its highest number at any venue.

Toss

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

