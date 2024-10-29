Ballon d’Or 2024: Lamine Yamal wins Kopa award for best young player, becomes youngest to win the award

Lamine Yamal bagged the Raymond Kopa award for the best young player at the Ballon d’Or 2024 ceremony at Châtelet Theatre in Paris on Monday.

The Spaniard became the youngest player ever to win the award.

A product of the famous La Masia academy of Barcelona, Yamal at 17, also became the youngest nominee for the Ballon d’Or when he made the top 30 nominees for the prestigious award.

Yamal played a major role in Spain winning the Euro 2024 title, scoring a goal and bagging four assists. His performance earned him the Best Young Player award just a day after he turned 17.

This season, he has been having an excellent season with Barcelona and also scored a goal in the recent El Clasico, where his team got a thumping 4-0 win against arch-rival Real Madrid.

Yamal joins teammates Pedri and Gavi, who have previously received the Kopa Award.

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit gave the award to the youngster who arrived at Paris with his Barca teammate Olmo.