Ballon d’Or 2024 LIVE updates: Rodri likely winner after Vinicius snub; Men, women’s rankings; Nominees; No Messi and Ronaldo

- October 28, 2024 23:36Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is here - The Euro 2024 winner is a nominee for the Coach of the Year Award
- October 28, 2024 23:35A Manchester City player in 11th place
- October 28, 2024 23:33Bundesliga champion and ‘Invincible’ Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen bags the 12th place!
- October 28, 2024 23:27Euro 2024 winner Dani Olmo ranked 13th in Ballon d’Or 2024 men’s rankings!
- October 28, 2024 23:24Another men’s player joins the fray - Europa League winner Ademola Lookman!
14. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)
15. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)
16. Granit Xhaka (Bayern Leverkusen)
17. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)
18. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
19. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
- October 28, 2024 23:22In case you missed the drama!
- October 28, 2024 23:16Updated men’s rankings for Ballon d’Or 2024!
- October 28, 2024 23:13WHAT WE KNOW TILL NOW - Top 20 women’s rankings for 2024 Ballon d’Or 2024
20. Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England)
19. Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich, Germany)
18. Gabi Portilho (Corinthians, Brazil)
17. Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars, USA)
16. Tabitha Chawinga (Lyon, Malawi)
15. Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (Manchester City, Jamaica)
14. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway)
13. Lauren James (Chelsea, England)
12. Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)
11. Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)
- October 28, 2024 23:11WHAT WE KNOW TILL NOW - Top 20 men’s rankings for 2024 Ballon d’Or!
29. Mats Hummels, Artem Dovbyk
28. Alejandro Grimaldo
27. Vitinha
26. Declan Rice
25. Cole Palmer
24. William Saliba
23. Ruben Dias
22. Antonio Rudiger
21. Bukayo Saka
20. Hakan Calhanaglou
- October 28, 2024 23:04Ballon d’Or 2024: Women’s Club of the Year Nominees
Barcelona (Spain)
Chelsea (England)
NJ/NY Gotham (USA)
Olympique Lyonnais (France)
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
- October 28, 2024 23:04Ballon d’Or 2024: Men’s Club of the Year Nominees
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Girona (Spain)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Manchester City (England)
Real Madrid (Spain)
- October 28, 2024 23:03Ballon d’Or 2024: Men’s Coach of the Year Nominees
Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)
Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)
Gian Piero Gasperini (Italy, Atalanta)
Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)
Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina national team)
- October 28, 2024 23:02Ballon d’Or 2024: Women’s Coach of the Year Nominees
Sonia Bompastor (France, Olympique Lyonnais / Chelsea)
Arthur Elias (Brazil, Corinthians / Brazil national team)
Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, Barcelona / Washington Spirit)
Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)
Filipa Patão (Portugal, Benfica)
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)
- October 28, 2024 23:01Ballon d’Or 2024: Kopa Trophy Nominees (Best player Under-21)
Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)
Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina, Manchester United)
Arda Güler (Turkey, Real Madrid)
Karim Konaté (Ivory Coast, Salzburg)
Kobbie Mainoo (England, Manchester United)
João Neves (Portugal, Benfica / Paris Saint-Germain)
Savinho (Brazil, Girona / Manchester City)
Mathys Tel (France, Bayern Munich)
Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
- October 28, 2024 23:01Ballon d’Or Awards: Yashin Trophy 2024 Nominees
Diogo Costa (Portugal, Porto)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)
Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund)
Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)
Mike Maignan (France, Milan)
Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia, Valencia)
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)
Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)
Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)
- October 28, 2024 23:00Women’s Ballon d’Or 2024 Nominees
Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai RCB / Orlando Pride)
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)
Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)
Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)
Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
Patricia Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)
Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern Munich)
Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)
Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Olympique Lyonnais)
Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)
Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)
Lauren James (England, Chelsea)
Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)
Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)
Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)
Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)
Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)
Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)
Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)
Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern Munich)
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)
Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)
Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)
Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern Munich)
- October 28, 2024 23:00Men’s Ballon d’Or 2024 Nominees
Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Turkey, Inter)
Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)
Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)
Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)
Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)
Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)
Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)
Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)
Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter )
Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)
Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)
Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)
Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)
Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)
Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
William Saliba (France, Arsenal)
Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)
Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)
Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)
Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)
Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
- October 28, 2024 22:58PREVIEW
The prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday evening at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris.
The biggest headline will be the absence of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, holders of 13 Ballon d’Or wins between them, as neither have been nominated for the first time in 20 years.
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favorite to be crowned the world’s best player and become the first winner born this century.
The other candidates are Manchester City and Spain’s Rodri and Vinicus’s Real teammate Jude Bellingham from England.
The Ballon d’Or was created by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.
Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. The winner is the player who receives the most points.
The other awards which will be given away are the Ballon d’Or Feminin (best women’s player), Kopa Trophy (best young footballer), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Muller Trophy (Most goals scored by a player), Socrates Award (humanitarian work), best men’s and women’s club of the year and the best men’s and women’s coach of the year.
