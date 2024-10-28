Ballon d’Or 2024 LIVE updates: Rodri likely winner after Vinicius snub; Men, women’s rankings; Nominees; No Messi and Ronaldo

PREVIEW

The prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday evening at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris.

The biggest headline will be the absence of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, holders of 13 Ballon d’Or wins between them, as neither have been nominated for the first time in 20 years.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favorite to be crowned the world’s best player and become the first winner born this century.

The other candidates are Manchester City and Spain’s Rodri and Vinicus’s Real teammate Jude Bellingham from England.

The Ballon d’Or was created by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.

Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. The winner is the player who receives the most points.

The other awards which will be given away are the Ballon d’Or Feminin (best women’s player), Kopa Trophy (best young footballer), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Muller Trophy (Most goals scored by a player), Socrates Award (humanitarian work), best men’s and women’s club of the year and the best men’s and women’s coach of the year.