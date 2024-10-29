Ballon d’Or 2024: Real Madrid wins best Men’s team, Barcelona takes women’s honours

Real Madrid was declared the best men’s football club at the Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris, France on Monday.

Barcelona Femeni won the women’s honours as the best team, with the club’s president Joan Laporta receiving the award initially and then handing it over to the players, who took the stage later.

“We are extremely honoured, I want to say thank you, thank you and thank you to the players, the coach, the staff. Barça is a club that plays beautiful football, especially in the Clasico, and that’s why it’s a club loved all over the world,” Laporta said, after receiving the award.

Barca Femeni won the completed a quadruple for the first time in its history, winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup, the League title and the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, won the UEFA Champions League, the La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup last season. However, the club decided to boycott the ceremony and hence, had no one to receive the award.