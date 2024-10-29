MagazineBuy Print

Ballon d’Or 2024: Real Madrid wins best Men’s team, Barcelona takes women’s honours

Real Madrid was declared the best men’s football club at the Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris, France on Monday.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 01:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(From L) Winner of the Ballon d’Or 2021 and 2022, Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and Barcelona’s President Joan Laporta receive the Best Women’s Club of the Year trophy from Ivorian former football player and evening host Didier Drogba during the 2024 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024.
(From L) Winner of the Ballon d'Or 2021 and 2022, Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and Barcelona's President Joan Laporta receive the Best Women's Club of the Year trophy from Ivorian former football player and evening host Didier Drogba during the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

(From L) Winner of the Ballon d’Or 2021 and 2022, Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and Barcelona’s President Joan Laporta receive the Best Women’s Club of the Year trophy from Ivorian former football player and evening host Didier Drogba during the 2024 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid was declared the best men’s football club at the Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris, France on Monday.

Barcelona Femeni won the women’s honours as the best team, with the club’s president Joan Laporta receiving the award initially and then handing it over to the players, who took the stage later.

“We are extremely honoured, I want to say thank you, thank you and thank you to the players, the coach, the staff. Barça is a club that plays beautiful football, especially in the Clasico, and that’s why it’s a club loved all over the world,” Laporta said, after receiving the award.

Barca Femeni won the completed a quadruple for the first time in its history, winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup, the League title and the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, won the UEFA Champions League, the La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup last season. However, the club decided to boycott the ceremony and hence, had no one to receive the award.

