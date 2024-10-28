MagazineBuy Print

Gary Kirsten steps down as Pakistan’s white-ball coach

Kirsten, who was appointed by the PCB on a two-year contract in April 2024, will part ways ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tour of Australia.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 12:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s coach Gary Kirsten at a press conference ahead of a match against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s coach Gary Kirsten at a press conference ahead of a match against India in the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s coach Gary Kirsten at a press conference ahead of a match against India in the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu

Gary Kirsten has stepped down as coach of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I sides on Monday after barely five months in the role.

Kirsten, appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on a two-year contract in April 2024, will part ways ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tour of Australia next month.

Jason Gillespie, Test coach, will take charge of the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s tour of Australia.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the PCB posted on X.

The South African’s first major assignment was the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the U.S. which ended on a disastrous note with Pakistan being knocked out in the group stages.

He departs from his role without having coached Pakistan in a single ODI, the format where he achieved his greatest success.

Kirsten had previosuly led India to the 50-over World Cup title in 2011, before the 56-year-old took over as South Africa coach.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Gary Kirsten /

Pakistan Cricket Board /

PCB

  Gary Kirsten steps down as Pakistan's white-ball coach
    Team Sportstar
  Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 3, Round 3: Tamil Nadu struggling vs Chhattisgarh; Saurashtra loses Pujara in chase vs Railways
    Team Sportstar
  U-23 Wrestling World C'ships 2024: Chirag Chikkara clinches gold as India shine with nine medals
    PTI
  Brisbane Olympics 2032 stadium debate set to be reignited after Queensland election
    Reuters
  F1: Perez will race in Brazil but beyond that looks uncertain, says Horner
    AP
  Gary Kirsten steps down as Pakistan's white-ball coach
    Team Sportstar
  West Indies signs 14 women on one-year contracts
    Reuters
  Australia squad for T20I series against Pakistan: Marsh, Test regulars rested for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  PCB announces central contracts: Babar, Rizwan retained on top-tier, Afridi demoted
    AP
  Babar, Shaheen, Naseem return to Pakistan squad for white-ball Australia series
    PTI
