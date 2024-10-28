Gary Kirsten steps down as Pakistan’s white-ball coach

Gary Kirsten has stepped down as coach of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I sides on Monday after barely five months in the role.

Kirsten, appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on a two-year contract in April 2024, will part ways ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tour of Australia next month.

Jason Gillespie, Test coach, will take charge of the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s tour of Australia.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the PCB posted on X.

The South African’s first major assignment was the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the U.S. which ended on a disastrous note with Pakistan being knocked out in the group stages.

He departs from his role without having coached Pakistan in a single ODI, the format where he achieved his greatest success.

Kirsten had previosuly led India to the 50-over World Cup title in 2011, before the 56-year-old took over as South Africa coach.