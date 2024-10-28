MagazineBuy Print

Australia squad for T20I series against Pakistan: Marsh, Test regulars rested for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Matt Short are in the mix to fill in for Mitch Marsh as T20 skipper against Pakistan after none of the Test incumbents were picked in a 13-man squad.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 07:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Adam Zampa looks on during the fifth one-day international match between England and Australia.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Adam Zampa looks on during the fifth one-day international match between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Adam Zampa looks on during the fifth one-day international match between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia will have a new captain for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan with its Test stars set to miss the series that ends in the same week the Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign begins.

Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Matt Short are in the mix to fill in for Mitch Marsh as T20 skipper against Pakistan after none of the Test incumbents were picked in a 13-man squad for the games in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart.

Cricket Australia, however, said some players selected could join the test squad for the series opener against India in Perth after the final T20 at Bellerive Oval on November 18.

ALSO READ | Babar, Shaheen, Naseem return to Pakistan squad for white-ball Australia series

Only Inglis from the T20 squad is considered an outside possibility of being named to fill the vacant opening batter slot for the first test, with Nathan McSweeney and teenager Sam Konstas seemingly higher in the selection pecking order, along with Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft.

Seamers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson return to the squad after injuries sustained before or during the white-ball tour of England and Scotland in September.

“It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer and Nathan back in the national setup,” said head selector George Bailey. “It’s another opportunity for them to continue to show their ability on the international stage, as they have done in the past.”

Australia T20I squad:
Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

