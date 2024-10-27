MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiss Indoors Basel: Mpetshi Perricard beats Ben Shelton to win first ATP 500 title

The 21-year-old, the lowest-ranked champion in ATP 500 Basel since 1975, took less than an hour and a half to add the title to the ATP 250 tournament he won in Lyon in the spring.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 22:41 IST , Basel - 2 MINS READ

AFP
France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard poses with the trophy after winning his final against Ben Shelton in Basel, Switzerland.
France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard poses with the trophy after winning his final against Ben Shelton in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard poses with the trophy after winning his final against Ben Shelton in Basel, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World No. 50 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard overpowered Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in Basel on Sunday to claim his first ATP 500 title.

The 21-year-old Frenchman took less than an hour and a half to add the title to the ATP 250 tournament he won in Lyon in the spring.

He is the lowest-ranked champion in Basel since it became a tour-level event in 1975.

“It’s amazing to win a tournament like this. A 500 for the first time for me,” said Mpetshi Perricard who will rise to a career-high 31 when the new rankings are published on Monday.

“I just can be happy with myself, with what I did today and the past five days. It’s amazing to win here. It was a tough month for me but it’s always good when the victories are there.”

ALSO READ: Vienna Open: Draper beats Khachanov for first ATP 500 title

On the eve of the Paris Masters, where the two finalists are both scheduled to play, the 2.03-metre (6ft 8ins) tall Mpetshi Perricard built his victory on an exceptional service game, hitting 22 aces on Sunday, and 109 across the five matches he played in Basel.

Mpetshi Perricard, who defeated two-time defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime and fourth seed Holger Rune on his run to the final, broke Shelton in his second service game before holding on to take the first set in under 40 minutes.

The second set was tighter, with each player holding serve before Shelton cracked at 4/4 in the tiebreak.

Mpetshi easily took the next two points, which he won, to claim the second trophy of his career.

Both players now head to Paris, where Mpetshi Perricard will face American Frances Tiafoe, ranked 15th in the world, in the first round.

Shelton will face world No.1 Jannik Sinner if he gets through his first round against a qualifier.

Related Topics

Ben Shelton /

ATP /

Swiss Indoors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Golden boot race: Alaeddine Ajaraie on top, Chhetri in ninth
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swiss Indoors Basel: Mpetshi Perricard beats Ben Shelton to win first ATP 500 title
    AFP
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Sophie Devine shines as New Zealand beats India by 76 runs to level series
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane nets 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich cruises to 5-0 win at Bochum
    AP
  5. West Ham vs Man United HIGHLIGHTS, Premier League 2024-25: WHU 2-1 MUN; Bowen scores the winner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiss Indoors Basel: Mpetshi Perricard beats Ben Shelton to win first ATP 500 title
    AFP
  2. Vienna Open: Draper beats Khachanov for first ATP 500 title
    AFP
  3. Pan Pacific Open: Zheng beats Kenin to win third title of 2024
    Reuters
  4. Swiss Indoors: Shelton beats Fils to take on Mpetshi Perricard in final
    AP
  5. Vienna Open: Khachanov upsets De Minaur to face Draper in final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Golden boot race: Alaeddine Ajaraie on top, Chhetri in ninth
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swiss Indoors Basel: Mpetshi Perricard beats Ben Shelton to win first ATP 500 title
    AFP
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Sophie Devine shines as New Zealand beats India by 76 runs to level series
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane nets 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich cruises to 5-0 win at Bochum
    AP
  5. West Ham vs Man United HIGHLIGHTS, Premier League 2024-25: WHU 2-1 MUN; Bowen scores the winner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment