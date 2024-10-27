MagazineBuy Print

Vienna Open: Draper beats Khachanov for first ATP 500 title

It marked a second title for the 22-year-old Briton but his first at an ATP 500 event, his previous success coming in the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart in June.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 21:47 IST , VIENNA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Britain’s Jack Draper holds the trophy after beating Karen Khachanov during their Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament final in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Britain’s Jack Draper holds the trophy after beating Karen Khachanov during their Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament final in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday, Oct. 27. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Britain’s Jack Draper holds the trophy after beating Karen Khachanov during their Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament final in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday, Oct. 27. | Photo Credit: AP

Jack Draper survived a second-set collapse to win the Vienna Open with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov on Sunday.

It marked a second title for the 22-year-old Briton but his first at an ATP 500 event, his previous success coming in the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart in June.

“To win my first ATP 500, it feels incredible,” said Draper, who will break into the top 15 for the first time in his career.

“I am incredibly happy and so proud of myself and my team. I am going to enjoy it.”

After easing through the first set and into a 4-0 lead in the second, Draper suddenly found himself on the back foot as the 28-year-old Russian, who won the Almaty tournament last week, reeled off five games on the bounce.

ALSO READ: Pan Pacific Open - Zheng beats Kenin to win third title of 2024

Draper collected himself in time to close out the set and become the first player to win the tournament on his debut since fellow Briton Andy Murray in 2014.

“I was playing so good, and then the momentum shifted,” said Draper.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel too nervous or tight. I just missed a few balls and made some wrong decisions, and Karen picked up his level.

“That’s a testament to how good he is. He’s a fighter, and he’s in great form.

“It got really tight there, but I stayed solid and in a good mental frame. Luckily, I was able to come through. It was a relief.”

Draper dispatched world number 17 Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday and lost just one set during the tournament.

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
