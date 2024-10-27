MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace beats Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 for first win of season

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winner in the 31st minute as Crystal Palace went two points clear of the relegation zone and into 17th place on the points table.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 21:30 IST , LONDON

Reuters
Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winner against Tottenham Hotspur.
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winner against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winner against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Crystal Palace beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal to finally claim its first win of the season and climb out of the relegation zone.

Palace scored at the half-hour mark when Daniel Munoz pinched the ball from Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven and put a cross into the box which was expertly flicked by Eberechi Eze to an unmarked Mateta who fired home.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Bowen’s late penalty hands West Ham win over Manchester United

The home side played with far more intensity than Tottenham, who looked a bit fatigued after its Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar three days ago, while the absence of forward Son Heung-min blunted its attack.

Palace could have scored more if not for Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario who made several saves, but it was Oliver Glasner’s side that sealed the three points to move up to 17th while Spurs remain in eighth place.

