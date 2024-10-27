MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 27: Benson, Reena win Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 27.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 17:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sachin Tendulkar with C.B. Benson, winner of the men’s Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024
Sachin Tendulkar with C.B. Benson, winner of the men's Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024
infoIcon

Sachin Tendulkar with C.B. Benson, winner of the men's Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024

ATHLETICS

Benson, Reena win Kochi Spice Coast Marathon

Local runners C.B. Benson and Reena Manohar won the men’s and women’s titles in the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon at the Marine Drive here on Sunday.

Benson, who had finished second in the two previous editions, comfortably tackled the men’s 42.2km in 3:00.42s on a cool, overcast morning while Reena won the women’s marathon in 4:50.06s.

“I am delighted to see so many running enthusiasts turn up so early in the morning. It’s even more heartening to see so many women and elderly in the mix,” said cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, the brand ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, during the awards function.

The marathon, organised by Soles of Kochi, attracted over 8,000 runners in its different formats. Several NGOs and corporates fielded teams and Kochi Police had 126 runners, including 50 women.

Meanwhile, K.M. Sajith won the half-marathon for the third successive time while A.K. Rana took the women’s title.

The results:
Marathon (42.2km):
Men: 1. C.B. Benson (3:00.42s), 2. Justin (3:06.56), 3. Sreenidhi Sreekumar (3:08.49).
Women: 1. Reena Manohar (4:50.06s), 2. Mary Joshy (4:53.59); 3. Nileena Babu (4:54.32).
Half marathon (21.1 km):
Men: 1. K.M. Sajith (1:21.23s), 2. Athul Raj (01:22.37), 3. V.R. Vishnu (1:23.05).
Women: 1. A.K. Rama (1:55.33s), 2. Jaseena Khani (1:58.03), 3. Bismy Augustine (1:59.00).

-Stan Rayan

