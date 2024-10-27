ATHLETICS
Benson, Reena win Kochi Spice Coast Marathon
Local runners C.B. Benson and Reena Manohar won the men’s and women’s titles in the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon at the Marine Drive here on Sunday.
Benson, who had finished second in the two previous editions, comfortably tackled the men’s 42.2km in 3:00.42s on a cool, overcast morning while Reena won the women’s marathon in 4:50.06s.
“I am delighted to see so many running enthusiasts turn up so early in the morning. It’s even more heartening to see so many women and elderly in the mix,” said cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, the brand ambassador of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, during the awards function.
The marathon, organised by Soles of Kochi, attracted over 8,000 runners in its different formats. Several NGOs and corporates fielded teams and Kochi Police had 126 runners, including 50 women.
Meanwhile, K.M. Sajith won the half-marathon for the third successive time while A.K. Rana took the women’s title.
The results:
Marathon (42.2km):
Half marathon (21.1 km):
-Stan Rayan
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports wrap, October 27: Benson, Reena win Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024
- IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Live Score: Devine removes Jemimah, India loses fourth wicket; Target 260
- Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE: CHE v NUFC, Premier League updates, live streaming info
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants later
- West Ham vs Man United LIVE: WHU v MUN, Hojlund leads United’s attack, Premier League updates, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE