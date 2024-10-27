MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: How can India qualify after loss to Thailand?

After the loss, the Blue Colts stand in second in Group D with six points and a goal difference of zero in three games. However, there still may be the slightest of chances for the team to book a berth.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 20:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India in action against Thailand during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers.
India in action against Thailand during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AIFF/X
infoIcon

India in action against Thailand during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AIFF/X

India’s chances of booking a spot in next year’s AFC U-17 Asian Cup became slim after a 2-3 loss to Thailand at the Chonburi Stadium on Sunday.

After the loss, the Blue Colts stand in second in Group D with six points and a goal difference of zero in three games. However, there still may be the slightest of chances for the team to book a berth.

Qatar and Indonesia are currently above India in the rankings of the best second-placed teams. Five such teams will make it to the tournament in 2025.

Both Qatar and Indonesia face their respective table-toppers in Japan and Australia. If they are dealt heavy blows and their goal difference becomes negative, India will leapfrog these two sides in the standings.

As it stands, Qatar has a positive goal difference of two, while Indonesia has that of one.

Related Topics

India U-17 /

AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 2-1 NUFC; Palmer retakes the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-26 Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants later
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: How can India qualify after loss to Thailand?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: ARS v LIV, Saka starts for Gunners, Premier League updates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: New Zealand rides on Devine’s all-round show to level series against India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: How can India qualify after loss to Thailand?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Parthib Gogoi becomes NorthEast United’s all-time top-scorer with brace against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. U-17 Asian Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers: How India can reach the finals ahead of group encounter against Thailand
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Allan Paulista’s brace hands Hyderabad FC 4-0 away win at Mohammedan SC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United records biggest-ever league win after thrashing Jamshedpur FC 5-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 2-1 NUFC; Palmer retakes the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-26 Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants later
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: How can India qualify after loss to Thailand?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: ARS v LIV, Saka starts for Gunners, Premier League updates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: New Zealand rides on Devine’s all-round show to level series against India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment