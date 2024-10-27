AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: How can India qualify after loss to Thailand?

India’s chances of booking a spot in next year’s AFC U-17 Asian Cup became slim after a 2-3 loss to Thailand at the Chonburi Stadium on Sunday.

After the loss, the Blue Colts stand in second in Group D with six points and a goal difference of zero in three games. However, there still may be the slightest of chances for the team to book a berth.

Qatar and Indonesia are currently above India in the rankings of the best second-placed teams. Five such teams will make it to the tournament in 2025.

Both Qatar and Indonesia face their respective table-toppers in Japan and Australia. If they are dealt heavy blows and their goal difference becomes negative, India will leapfrog these two sides in the standings.

As it stands, Qatar has a positive goal difference of two, while Indonesia has that of one.