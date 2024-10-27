MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs NZ-W: “India didn’t really want to have a crack at winning,” says White Ferns skipper Devine

Devine made 79 and took three wickets, including those of her opposite number, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 22:21 IST , AHMEDABAD - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
New Zealand women’s Sophie Devine in action during the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand women’s Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, October 27, 2024.
New Zealand women’s Sophie Devine in action during the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand women’s Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, October 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
New Zealand women’s Sophie Devine in action during the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand women’s Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, October 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

With the race for the spots very much on for next year’s ODI World Cup, the New Zealand women are motivated enough, and their men’s team’s historic win in the Test series against India has inspired them.

“These matches are incredibly important to us for the qualification for the World Cup, and if we could get another win and a series win in India, it would be great,” captain Sophie Devine said after leading her side from front to a 76-run victory in the second ODI here on Sunday. “We have seen the boys, Black Caps, pulling off a Test series win here and India getting beaten in a home series for the first time in 12 years.”

Devine made 79 and took three wickets, including those of her opposite number, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. She felt the target of 260 was achievable for India.

“I thought with their batting line-up they could chase it down,” she said. “The way we bowled tonight was brilliant. When you always take wickets, that stems the flow, and there is pressure on. India didn’t really want to have a crack at winning, which was a shame, but they are entitled to do that.”

Radha Yadav, who had a great day as a bowler, batter and fielder, was all praise of India’s debutantes in the series. “Priya Mishra and Saima Thakor have bowled well,” she said. “I was hoping my partnership with Saima would last longer.”

