ISL 2024-25: Host Mumbai City FC settles for draw against Odisha FC

Odisha seized control as Roy Krishna intercepted a misplaced pass from Valpuia to Phurba Lachenpa, confidently putting Odisha in the lead in the 14th minute.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 22:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lallianzuala Chhangte (m) of Mumbai City FC in action during Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season match against Odisha FC.
Lallianzuala Chhangte (m) of Mumbai City FC in action during Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season match against Odisha FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Lallianzuala Chhangte (m) of Mumbai City FC in action during Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season match against Odisha FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Odisha FC had to settle for a 1-1 draw against host Mumbai City FC after Roy Krishna’s opener was cancelled out by Nikolaos Karelis at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday.

The game got off to a cracking start as the visitor mounted its charge on the opposition goal. After a few unsuccessful attempts, Odisha seized control as Roy Krishna intercepted a misplaced pass from Valpuia to Phurba Lachenpa, confidently putting Odisha in the lead in the 14th minute.

The home team got its act back together almost immediately afterwards going behind. Islanders skipper Lallianzuala Chhangte started to get more involved in the game and linked with Karelis. With one such combination play between the two brought it the equaliser in the 23rd minute.

Chhangte, near the goal-line, pierced through the Odisha FC backline with a sharp delivery that was met perfectly by Karelis, who simply had to get his foot at the ball to help it land past Amrinder Singh’s outstretched hands.

Former Mumbai City FC star Amrinder was sublime in the second half, first denying Chhangte’s slick effort in the 61st minute and then making crucial stops from PN Noufal and Jon Toral.

Juggernauts’ midfielder Ahmed Jahouh’s sending off in the 80th minute presented a new challenge for Sergio Lobera’s boys, but it held its nerves to see off the game to get a draw on the road.

With this result, Odisha moves to seventh in ISL table with eight points from six games, while Mumbai City is at ninth with six points from as many matches.

