IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: New Zealand rides on Devine’s all-round show to level series against India

New Zealand’s cricketers must be enjoying the Indian hospitality.

The men on Saturday ended India’s 12-year unbeaten run in home Test series. The women on Sunday won the second ODI to keep the three-match series alive. After making 259 for nine, they romped home by 76 runs.

It was a win the White Ferns badly needed after the comprehensive defeat in the opening game. They had started this match without one of their most impactful players, Amelia Kerr, the star all-rounder who is injured and out of the series. This New Zealand side is not short of quality all-rounders, though.

The victory was fashioned by the all-round show by skipper Sophie Devine. Her bizarre run-out in the first game had cost her team dearly, but this was another day.

She won the toss, played a splendid innings to give New Zealand a total that was going to challenge the host under lights, and then claimed three wickets.

Devine can hit the ball with enormous power and is a terror, particularly in Twenty 20 cricket, but on this occasion, she was required to build innings. She admirably did that, making 79 (86b, 7x4, 1x6).

Her knock ensured that the excellent foundation laid by openers Suzie Bates (58, 70b, 8x4) and Georgia Plimmer (41, 50b, 6x4, 1x6) was not wasted. Until Plimmer became the first victim of two spectacular catches by Radha ‘Diving’ Yadav, the first-wicket stand was worth 87 in 15.3 overs.

The second catch, off Brooke Halliday, gave debutante leg-spinner Priya Mishra her first international wicket. The 20-year-old looks promising – the third Indian debutante in the series about whom one can say that.

It was a blinder from Radha, who ran backwards in the covers and timed her dive to perfection. She also would prove to be India’s most successful bowler, finishing with figures of four for 69.

Radha, coming in at No. 9, also turned out to be India’s top-scorer (48, 64b, 5x4) and put on 70 for the ninth wicket with Saima Thakor. It was a forgettable display by the Indian batters. The chase was never on.

The pacy Lea Tahuhu removed Smriti Mandhana with the fourth ball of the innings. Half the side was back in the dressing room by the 18th over.

Radha and Saima delayed the inevitable in front of a good holiday crowd.