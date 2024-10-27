El Clasico: List of Real Madrid’s heaviest defeats by Barcelona at Bernabeu

Real Madrid suffered a humiliating 0-4 loss to arch-rival Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha struck late to complete the rout. Barcelona continue to lead the standings and has now opened up a six-point lead at the top.

In recent meetings, Madrid has had the wood over Barca so the win on Saturday would have been a welcome change for Blaugrana.

The margin was defeat for Madrid will go down as another huge loss against Barcelona at home.

1) 2024: 0-4 (La Liga)

Lewandowski led the way for Barcelona’s latest thrashing of Real Madrid.

2) 2022: 0-4 (La Liga)

In the post-Lionel Messi era, Barcelona found a new El Clasico hero in Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who scored a brace. Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo also got on the scoresheet.

3) 2019: 0-3 (Copa del Rey semifinal)

With the tie delicately poised at 1-1 after the first leg, Luis Suarez put the result in Barcelona’s favour with his two second-half strikes sandwiched between a Raphael Varane own goal.

4) 2017: 0-3 (La Liga)

While Madrid won the reverse fixture at Camp Nou, Barcelona got its revenge at the Bernabeu with Suarez, Messi and Arturo Vidal scoring in the second half. Barcelona went on to win the league.

5) 2015: 0-4 (La Liga)

No Messi? No problem. The Catalan giants romped to a 4-0 win thanks to goals from Neymar, Suarez and Andres Iniesta.

6) 2009: 2-6 (La Liga)

Gonzalo Higuain gave Madrid an early lead but a massacre orchestrated by Messi and Co followed. Under a fresh-faced Pep Guardiola, Barcelona tiki-taka-ed its way to a 6-2 win. Messi and Thierry Henry registered a brace each and by the time Gerard Pique completed the scoring, Madrid captain Iker Casillas was left shell-shocked.

7) 2005: 0-3 (La Liga)

The Ronaldinho game. When the Brazilian was taken off with the score at 0-3 after his second goal, the Bernabeu rose and applauded him off the pitch in a rare show of respect for a rival.

8) 1986: 0-4 (Copa de la Liga)

Terry Venables’ Barcelona romped to a 4-0 win over Madrid thanks to goals from Raul Amarilla, Urbano Ortega and Esteban Vigo.

9) 1984: 0-3 (La Liga)

Steve Archibald and Ramon Caldre added two late goals after an own goal from Madrid goalkeeper Miguel Angel at the start of the second half.

10 ) 1974: 0-5 (La Liga)

Johan Cryuff stamped his mark on the Clasico with a goal and two assists. Rinus Michels’ Barca completed a landmark win thanks to a brace from Juan Manuel Asensi and strikes from Juan Carlos and Hugo Sotil.

11) 1926: 2-5 (Copa del Rey quarterfinals)

In one of their earlier meetings, Barcelona thrashed Madrid at the Bernabeu with Josep Samitier scoring four.