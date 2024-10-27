MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Proud Flick delighted with Barca 4-0 win at Real Madrid

Flick said that he was delighted with a victory that wrapped Barca’s remarkable week beating two European powerhouses in commanding fashion.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 07:53 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona.
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said he was proud of his players after they earned a stunning 4-0 win at Real Madrid on Saturday, handing their bitter rivals their first defeat in 42 La Liga games and grabbing Barca their first Clasico triumph since March 2023.

Flick said that he was delighted with a victory that wrapped Barca’s remarkable week beating two European powerhouses in commanding fashion as it also thrashed Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“I’m delighted to be working at Barcelona and to live in Barcelona. It’s a fantastic job, I’m very happy... We have played a fantastic game and I am so proud,” Flick, who has been living an outstanding start at the helm of the Catalonia giants with 10 wins from 11 LaLiga games, told a press conference.

Despite Real dominating proceedings early, Robert Lewandowski scored a quick-fire second-half double to set the leader on course for a 4-0 thrashing.

ALSO READ | Lewandowski scores two goals in two minutes for Barcelona against Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal and captain Raphinha wrapped up a comfortable win late on at a stunned Bernabeu.

“We pressed better with and without the ball. We had more possession and that’s why the game changed,” Flick said.

“The defensive effort was key. We have trained a lot how to defend with a high line and on how we want to press on the ball. It’s also important not to leave spaces when you play Real Madrid because they have incredible players.

“I think we are doing well. We are sticking to our idea and right now we are fluid and we want to move forward.”

Barca stretched its La Liga lead at the top with 30 points, six above Real and nine above third-placed Villarreal.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Hansi Flick /

La Liga 2024-25 /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Proud Flick delighted with Barca 4-0 win at Real Madrid
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: Tamil Nadu hunts early wickets vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai looks to pile on vs Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Real boss Ancelotti rues missed chances in 4-0 loss against Barca
    Reuters
  4. French coach Renard back in charge of Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  5. Mexican GP: Piastri leads Norris in McLaren practice one-two in Mexico
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Proud Flick delighted with Barca 4-0 win at Real Madrid
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Real boss Ancelotti rues missed chances in 4-0 loss against Barca
    Reuters
  3. Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona demolishes Real Madrid in its own den in El Clasico
    AFP
  4. WATCH: Lamine Yamal scores his first El Clasico goal, makes it 3-0 for Barcelona vs Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lewandowski scores two goals in two minutes for Barcelona against Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Proud Flick delighted with Barca 4-0 win at Real Madrid
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: Tamil Nadu hunts early wickets vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai looks to pile on vs Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Real boss Ancelotti rues missed chances in 4-0 loss against Barca
    Reuters
  4. French coach Renard back in charge of Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  5. Mexican GP: Piastri leads Norris in McLaren practice one-two in Mexico
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment