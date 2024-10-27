Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: TN hunts early wickets vs Chhattisgarh; MUM 264/6 vs TRI; KAR vs BIH start delayed

Key Updates
- October 27, 2024 09:18Jharkhand vs Chandigarh
Start has been delayed due to bad light in Jamshedpur.
- October 27, 2024 09:09Mumbai 264/6 vs Tripura
- October 27, 2024 09:00Bihar vs Karnataka
Start delayed due to wet outfield.
- October 27, 2024 08:54Mumbai 253/6 vs Tripura
Play begins in Agartala with Shams Mulani and Himanshu Singh at the crease.
- October 27, 2024 08:51Vyshak Vijaykumar talks after maiden T20I call up
Vyshak Vijaykumar has had a memorable last few days where he celebrated his parents’ anniversary, 100th FC wicket, and also his maiden T20I call up.
Santadeep Dey caught up with him in Patna last night.
Vyshak Vijaykumar aims to emulate Virat Kohli’s work ethic after maiden India call up
Move on from expensive watches, jewellery, staycations and smartphones because Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar just gave his parents the best gift on their wedding anniversary. The 27-year-old homed in and registered his 100th First-Class wicket on Saturday during a Ranji Trophy clash against Bihar.
- October 27, 2024 08:42Tripura vs Mumbai
Here’s Dhruva Prasad’s wrap from the first day in Agartala where poor outfield delayed proceedings, Mumbai was in a bit of an initial trouble before Shedge counter attacked. However, he missed out on a big one by just a single.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Suryansh Shedge steadies Mumbai’s ship against host Tripura on Day 1
On a day when poor shot selection and cruel twists threatened to derail Mumbai, Suryansh Shedge’s dazzling strokeplay stood out, bringing the defending champion back on track against Tripura on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group ‘A’ contest at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium here.
- October 27, 2024 08:34Bihar vs Karnataka
“Heavy rains lashed Patna last night,” informs Santadeep Dey.
Here’s first day’s report from him:
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Spinners dominate as Karnataka takes control against Bihar on Day 1
Spinners, who accounted for seven of Bihar’s 10 wickets on a surface that gripped and aided turn, put Karnataka in the ascendancy on the opening day of their third-round Ranji Trophy ‘Group C’ clash at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here on Saturday.
- October 27, 2024 08:27Live streaming info
The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website.
- October 27, 2024 08:07Day 1 scores
Tripura vs Mumbai - MUM 248/6
Baroda vs Odisha - ODI 193 | BAR 50/1
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services - SER 71 all-out | J&K 183/7
Maharashtra vs Meghalaya - MEG 274/8
Rajasthan vs Gujarat - GUJ 285/7
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh - AND 295/6
Hyderabad vs Puducherry - HYD 290/1
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha - VID 326 all-out
Bengal vs Kerala - Day 1 washed out
Bihar vs Karnataka - BIH 143 all-out | KAR 16/0
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh - PUN 210 all-out | UP 8/0
Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana - MP 233/4
Jharkhand vs Chandigarh - JHA 6/0
Saurashtra vs Railways - RLY 234 all-out | SAU 35/0
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh - CHT 293/2
Delhi vs Assam - ASM 264/6
Manipur vs Mizoram - MIZ 375/4
Goa vs Nagaland - GOA 179 all-out | NAG 74/6
Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim - SIK 353/3
- October 27, 2024 07:52Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of Ranji Trophy round three fixtures. Stay tuned for live updates.
