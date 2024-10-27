MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola vows to learn from rock-bottom Southampton after tight win

Despite failing to win a single league match this season, Southampton frustrated City for long spells at the Etihad Stadium.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 09:24 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Pep Guardiola looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Southampton FC.
Pep Guardiola looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Southampton FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pep Guardiola looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Southampton FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola claimed he can learn from Southampton manager Russell Martin after the Premier League’s bottom side made Manchester City sweat for its 1-0 win on Saturday.

Despite failing to win a single league match this season, Southampton frustrated City for long spells at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland’s fifth-minute opener could have been the signal for a City rout, but Southampton stuck to Martin’s principles and made life challenging for the champions.

Cameron Archer hit the crossbar on the stroke of half-time and City missed several chances to deliver a knockout blow.

Impressed by Martin’s tactics, Guardiola said: “Today it was not how Southampton defend deep it was how good they play with the ball with the keeper and the movement.

ALSO READ | Haaland’s strike gives Man City win over Southampton; Wolves holds Brighton to 2-2 draw

“It’s a good game to learn as a manager. I am going to learn a lot with Russell because they did really well. We were humble and accepted that they did really well.”

Unbeaten City sit top of the table, but will surrender first place to Liverpool if Arne Slot’s team win at title rival Arsenal on Sunday.

Guardiola will be keeping an eye on that result while he digests the lessons of a hard-fought clash with lowly Southampton. “I’m a big believer for the process to the build-up. I prefer the players get the ball to the feet, not the teeth,” he said.

“When that happens it’s because it was an incredible process. We were not sloppy, we were not flat but we struggled to regain the ball because they are really good.

“I’m a spectator, when I see the opponent do the things I like to do with my team and they do it really well, I make a compliment. I’m sure I will learn. Some movements, the reasons why they do it.”

After narrow wins over Fulham, Wolves and Southampton in their last three league games, Guardiola made a point of praising the Premier League’s depth of talent.

“It’s not easy, but we created enough chances to win better. I like to win in that way, as it proved in the last two games against Wolves and Southampton, who right now are bottom of the league and look how difficult,” he said.

“I don’t have any complaints about my team because when the opponent is good you have to accept it. This is what happened.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola /

Manchester City /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Southampton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola vows to learn from rock-bottom Southampton after tight win
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: TN hunts early wickets vs Chhattisgarh; MUM 264/6 vs TRI; KAR vs BIH start delayed
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen pays price for soft defending in Bremen draw, says coach Alonso
    Reuters
  4. Mexican GP: Sainz takes pole in Mexico City ahead of Verstappen
    AFP
  5. Swiss Indoors: Shelton beats Fils to take on Mpetshi Perricard in final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola vows to learn from rock-bottom Southampton after tight win
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Wasteful Villa held by Bournemouth; Brentford fights back to beat Ipswich
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Haaland’s strike gives Man City win over Southampton; Wolves holds Brighton to 2-2 draw
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Stuttering Arsenal under pressure to perform against high-flying Liverpool
    Reuters
  5. MCI vs SOU Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland scores as Manchester City edges Southampton 1-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Guardiola vows to learn from rock-bottom Southampton after tight win
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: TN hunts early wickets vs Chhattisgarh; MUM 264/6 vs TRI; KAR vs BIH start delayed
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen pays price for soft defending in Bremen draw, says coach Alonso
    Reuters
  4. Mexican GP: Sainz takes pole in Mexico City ahead of Verstappen
    AFP
  5. Swiss Indoors: Shelton beats Fils to take on Mpetshi Perricard in final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment