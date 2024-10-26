MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Wasteful Villa held by Bournemouth; Brentford fights back to beat Ipswich

Though devastated to concede at the death, Unai Emery's team nevertheless moved up to third in the table with 18 points and extended its unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 22:03 IST , United Kingdom

Reuters
Bournemouth's Evanilson scores the equaliser that held Aston Villa in the Premier League, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England.
Bournemouth’s Evanilson scores the equaliser that held Aston Villa in the Premier League, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bournemouth’s Evanilson scores the equaliser that held Aston Villa in the Premier League, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: AP

High-flying Aston Villa had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth after a last-gasp Evanilson header cancelled out Ross Barkley’s opener for the dominant hosts in the Premier League on Saturday.

Though devastated to concede at the death, Unai Emery’s team nevertheless moved up to third in the table with 18 points and extended its unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions.

Buoyed by another Champions League win in midweek, Villa peppered Bournemouth’s goal from the off, squandering a host of chances before second-half substitute Barkley hooked in from close range in the 76th minute from a Leon Bailey knock-down.

Bournemouth had defended stoutly throughout but went looking for an equaliser in added time and got it when Brazilian forward Evanilson lost his marker and glanced Marcus Tavernier’s superb free-kick past Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The 96th minute goal, with the final touch of the match, sent the away fans into delirium and gave Bournemouth a barely-deserved share of the spoils that put them 10th on 12 points.

Before then, Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers had pulled off a string of spectacular saves to deny Villa. The home side also saw a first-half goal disallowed after the ball went millimetres out of play before John McGinn put it in the net.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25: Wood brace earns Nottingham Forest 3-1 derby win at Leicester

Villa’s Amadou Onana, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran all saw chances saved or go just wide, to the frustration of another bumper and expectant crowd at Villa Park.

“You feel intimidation here and it is tough to survive but we kept in and got the draw,” said Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, praising Travers for keeping the visitors in the game.

“It is always nice when you have a point at the end in the last minute of the game. I don’t feel we played well but we competed well. It was a great goal in a great moment,” the Spaniard added of the last-second equaliser.

Brentford fight back from two goals down to beat Ipswich

Two goals from Bryan Mbeumo saw Brentford fight back from a two-goal deficit to edge 10-man Ipswich Town 4-3 in an action-packed Premier League contest on Saturday that kept up the host’s red-hot home form.

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.
Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Ipswich Town in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Ipswich Town in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newly promoted Ipswich would have been confident of its first victory of the league season after going 2-0 up in the first 31 minutes through Sam Szmodics and George Hirst.

But Brentford had other ideas as it struck back through Yoane Wissa and an own goal to level matters at halftime and then led though Mbeumo’s second half penalty.

Ipswich was then reduced to 10 men with the sending off of defender Harry Clarke, who had earlier scored the own goal and given away a penalty, but defied the odds to level through substitute Liam Delap’s 86th minute goal, only for Mbeumo to win the game in time added on with a long range effort.

