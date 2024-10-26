MagazineBuy Print

India looks for consistency from batters to seal series; NZ’s Amelie Kerr ruled out of ODIs

Even though India won the first match comfortably by 59 runs, batters squandered starts as the innings was littered with multiple 30s and 40s.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 14:30 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India leads the series 1-0 with two ODIs left to come.
infoIcon

India will seek a better performance from batters in its quest to seal the series when it faces New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday.

Even though India won the first match comfortably by 59 runs, batters squandered starts as the innings was littered with multiple 30s and 40s.

The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smirti Mandhana will have to lead the charge, which was done by debutant Tejal Hasabnis in the last match.

The elegant left-hander got out for eight in the opening match, continuing her lean run over the last month or so.

She can fall back upon the memories of a fine run against South Africa earlier this July when she cracked runs for fun, including two big hundreds.

Along with Mandhana’s form, the Indian camp will also keep an eye on the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the previous match with an unspecified niggle.

On the bowling front, India will be delighted with debutant pacer Saima Thakor’s impressive performance the other night, along with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav’s return to wicket-taking form in this format.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s ambition to square the series received a severe blow as talismanic all-rounder Amelie Kerr was ruled out of the series with a left quadricep muscle tear that she sustained in the first match.

READ | Patience pays off as Saima Thakor impresses on international debut against New Zealand

Kerr, who will return home on Sunday, will require approximately three weeks to recover from her Grade One injury.

“We’re really gutted for Melie,” said White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer.

“We know how disappointed she is to not be able to play these games. Everyone knows how much of an integral part of this team Melie is so we’ll certainly miss her but we’re wishing her a speedy recovery,” said Sawyer.

Kerr was the standout performer for New Zealand in the first ODI with a four-wicket haul.

She will not be replaced in the squad with the final game of the series to be played in three days’ time.

Teams (from)
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Match starts at 1:30 pm

