IND-W vs NZ-W: Sophie Devine’s priorities set, eyes ODI World Cup 2025 qualification

Devine said winning the T20 World Cup in Dubai last Sunday was the highlight of her career so far. “This and the Commonwealth Games bronze medal have been two special moments for me,” she said.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 21:21 IST , AHMEDABAD - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine.
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine.
infoIcon

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine.

She led her side to a famous World Cup victory. Just a few days later, Sophie Devine has to think about her team qualifying for another World Cup, of the ODI variety.

The New Zealand captain on Wednesday admitted the first priority was booking tickets for next year’s World Cup, which India is hosting. “This is a massive series for us, so we see qualification points are still on the table,” said Devine on the eve of the first ODI against India. “It is always going to be a challenge playing India in their conditions as well. So we’re really excited about that challenge. We’ve got a great group and obviously building on the momentum that we have been able to create from the World Cup.”

Devine said winning the T20 World Cup in Dubai last Sunday was the highlight of her career so far. “This and the Commonwealth Games bronze medal have been two special moments for me,” she said. “The last two memorable weeks have been pretty memorable.”

Thursday’s game is going to be the first-ever women’s international match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. “So it is a bit of an unknown for us,” she said. “And I think the great thing that we’ve started to learn as a group over the last couple of years, is you have to really adapt to different conditions.”

About the reaction from back home to her team’s World Cup victory, Devine said, “The support has been unbelievable, not just from family and friends. You know, we received a message of a big billboard up on one of the main roads in Christchurch with our photo up there.”

