MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manika Batra advances to pre-quarters in WTT Champions Montpellier

Manika, who made history in Paris Olympics to become the first-ever Indian to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals, took less than 22 minutes to cruise to a 11-4, 11-8, 12-10 victory.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 21:12 IST , Montpellier - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra in action.
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

India’s table tennis star Manika Batra produced a dominant performance to defeat America’s Lily Zhang 3-0 to advance into the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Champions here on Wednesday.

Manika, who made history in Paris Olympics to become the first-ever Indian to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals, took less than 22 minutes to cruise to a 11-4, 11-8, 12-10 victory.

The four-time Olympian Zhang, who also had a pre-quarterfinal finish in Paris, fought hard to come back in the third game but Manika’s consistency and precision saw her through.

The Indian won a total of 34 points, compared to Zhang’s 22 and she was especially strong on her opponent’s serve, winning 14 points off the Chinese-American.

Manika will face the winner of eighth seeded Romanian Bernadette Szocs and Orawan Paranang of Thailand.

Sreeja Akula is the second Indian in the main draw and she will take on Pan American champion Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico later in the day.

Related Topics

Manika Batra /

Paris Olympics /

Sreeja Akula /

Adriana Diaz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New five-team T20 league starts in Guyana on Nov 26, winner to get $1 million prize money
    Reuters
  2. Manika Batra advances to pre-quarters in WTT Champions Montpellier
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Giants vs Mumba underway; Tamil Thalaivas beats Puneri Paltan 35-30
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs NZ-W, 1st ODI: Muzumdar praises Narendra Modi Stadium pitch ahead of opener against T20 WC winner New Zealand
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. face stern test in ODI series against T20 World Cup champion New Zealand
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Manika Batra advances to pre-quarters in WTT Champions Montpellier
    PTI
  2. Asian Table Tennis Championships review: Plenty of positives and a historic first
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Asian TT Championships: India clinches three medals, including historic women’s doubles bronze
    PTI
  4. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha pair reaches semifinals, confirms first-ever women’s doubles medal for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian men’s team wins third straight bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New five-team T20 league starts in Guyana on Nov 26, winner to get $1 million prize money
    Reuters
  2. Manika Batra advances to pre-quarters in WTT Champions Montpellier
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Giants vs Mumba underway; Tamil Thalaivas beats Puneri Paltan 35-30
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs NZ-W, 1st ODI: Muzumdar praises Narendra Modi Stadium pitch ahead of opener against T20 WC winner New Zealand
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. face stern test in ODI series against T20 World Cup champion New Zealand
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment