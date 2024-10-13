MagazineBuy Print

Asian TT Championships: India clinches three medals, including historic women’s doubles bronze

The world No. 15 pair, who stunned the reigning world champion from China en route to a bronze at the Asian Games last year, fell to Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 14:02 IST , Astana (Kazakhstan) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee (L) and Ayhika Mukherjee (R) (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
File image of India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee (L) and Ayhika Mukherjee (R) (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) | Photo Credit: JUNG YEON-JE
infoIcon

File image of India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee (L) and Ayhika Mukherjee (R) (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) | Photo Credit: JUNG YEON-JE

India wrapped up its campaign at the Asian Table Tennis Championships with three medals, including a historic bronze in the women’s doubles, after Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee’s dream run ended in the semifinals here on Sunday.

The world No. 15 pair, who stunned the reigning world champion from China en route to a bronze at the Asian Games last year, fell to Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara, 4-11, 9-11, 8-11 in under 30 minutes in their last-four clash.

Prior to that, the Indian duo had defeated South Korea’s Kim Nayeong and Lee Eunhye in the quarterfinals to secure India’s first-ever women’s doubles medal at the Asian meet.

The Indian women’s team had earlier clinched a historic bronze in the team event.

The trio of Manika Batra, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Sutirtha Mukherjee secured the country’s first-ever medal in the women’s team category since the competition began in 1972, though they eventually lost 1-3 to Japan in the semifinals.

In the men’s category, India secured another bronze, their third straight in the tournament, after the team of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar, and Harmeet Desai fell 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the semifinals.

In men’s singles, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals.

World No. 60 Thakkar, who had earlier shocked world No. 14 Jang Woojin of South Korea, was defeated by Hong Kong’s Baldwin Chan, 4-11, 4-11, 8-11.

Meanwhile, Manush put up a tough fight against Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei and took two games before narrowly losing 8-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6, 12-14.

