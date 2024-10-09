MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

India women’s team wins historic bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024

It is the first-ever medal in women’s team event for India since Asian Table Tennis Union started conducting the competition in 1972.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 15:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Manika Batra.
File Photo: Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

India women’s team won a historic bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

It is the first-ever medal in women’s team event for India since Asian Table Tennis Union started conducting the competition in 1972.

India lost 1-3 to Japan in the semifinals while China defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the other semifinal. Both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

Ayhika Mukherjee went down 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11) to Miwa Harimoto in a tightly contested opening singles. Manika Batra levelled things up with a 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8) victory over Satsuki Odo.

However, Mima Ito defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 15-13) and Harimoto took down Batra 3-1 (11-3, 6-11, 11-2, 11-3) to seal the tie for Japan.

India had defeated South Korea 3-2 in a nail-biting quarterfinal on Tuesday to confirm the medal.

Later in the day, the Indian men’s team takes on host Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

