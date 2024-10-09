India women’s team wins historic bronze medal at Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024

India women’s team won a historic bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.
It is the first-ever medal in women’s team event for India since Asian Table Tennis Union started conducting the competition in 1972.
India lost 1-3 to Japan in the semifinals while China defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the other semifinal. Both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.
Ayhika Mukherjee went down 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11) to Miwa Harimoto in a tightly contested opening singles. Manika Batra levelled things up with a 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8) victory over Satsuki Odo.
However, Mima Ito defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 15-13) and Harimoto took down Batra 3-1 (11-3, 6-11, 11-2, 11-3) to seal the tie for Japan.
India had defeated South Korea 3-2 in a nail-biting quarterfinal on Tuesday to confirm the medal.
Later in the day, the Indian men’s team takes on host Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.
Latest on Sportstar
- South Africa vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 38/4 (7 overs); Mlaba clean bowls Lister; Target 167
- India vs Sri Lanka Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND looks to continue winning momentum against SL
- India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE score: IND looks to seal series win against BAN, Toss at 6:30 PM, Predicted lineup, H2H record
- Ishan Kishan returns as Jharkhand captain for Ranji Trophy after controversial pullout last season
- Hockey India League: Debutant Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to have Aussie coaches
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE