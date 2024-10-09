India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 98/2 (13); Chamari removes Mandhana, Shafali in one over

Key Updates
- October 09, 2024 20:2750IND in 13 overs
Chamari to bowl now. Shafali steps out and lofts down the ground, but gets just one. FOUR! Going down the leg and Mandhana helps it on its way to fine leg. FIFTY FOR MANDHANA.
- October 09, 2024 20:20IND 93/0 in 12 overs
Ama Kanchana to bowl the next. Shafali gets two runs, the delivery is angling into her body, she pulls and just about beats the short fine fielder. IT’S A NO BALL. FREE HIT FOR INDIA. Ama bowls a wide on the free hit. Shafali goes down the ground but is caught at long on, runs a single on the free hit. Another wide to left-handed Mandhana. She swipes the next to deep square for one. Shafali goes for a slog, miscues it but the ball lands short of long off. Another pull from Mandhana but in the direction of a fielder, one run. A single for Shafali to finish the over, 10 runs from this.
- October 09, 2024 20:15IND 83/0 in 11 overs
Off-spinner Dilhari to bowl her second. Mandhana taps the first delivery off her back foot through mid on, gets a single. Shafali steps out but changes to a sweep upon reading the length, one run to deep square. A WIDE from Dilhari. Mandhana’s sweep comes off the toe end, no run. Short-pitched from Dilhari, Mandhana rocks back for a pull, the ball goes to deep square leg on a bounce for another single. Shafali heaves over mid wicket but gets only a single. Five from it.
- October 09, 2024 20:07IND 78/0 in 10 overs
Inoka Ranaweera is back. Plenty happened on that ball. First Ranaweera stopped during her run up, then Mandhana got away when Ranaweera was about to release the ball and then Ranaweera ended up bowling a wide. Seven runs in that over.
- October 09, 2024 20:044IND 71/0 in 9 overs
Chamari Athapaththu into the attack. Another boundary for Smriti! An inside out over mid off fielder! Good cricket this by India. Rotation of strike and at least one boundary every over. 10 came in that over as well.
- October 09, 2024 19:594IND 61/0 in 8 overs
Prabodhani is back. Smriti makes room towards leg side and plays an inside out over cover for four. Takes a single off the next ball. Smriti lofts again towards long off, doesn’t time it well but the ball falls short of the fielder in the deep. Another 10-run over.
- October 09, 2024 19:546IND 51/0 in 7 overs
Inoka Ranaweera into the attack. Three singles off the first four balls. SIX! Smriti Mandhana dances down the track and slogs over long on for a maximum to end the over. 10 runs came in that over.
- October 09, 2024 19:504IND 41/0 in 6 overs
Sugandika again. Smriti goes towards deep midwicket and gets a double. And finally Smriti gets a boundary! Full ball and she goes straight for four. Shafali ends the over with another four. Pulled behind square leg.
- October 09, 2024 19:464IND 30/0 in 5 overs
Inoshi for her second. Begins the over with three dot balls. Shafali isn’t able to find the gap. So now she lofts! Her go-to shot - over mid-off for four! Sweeps again, slight midfield at midwicket gets her a double. Another six-run over.
- October 09, 2024 19:424IND 24/0 in 4 overs
Kavisha Dilhari now. Slower through the air, difficult to time the ball. FOUR! Full ball and Shafali comes down the track and picks the ball towards square leg. Takes a single off the next ball. Six runs off that over.
- October 09, 2024 19:394IND 18/0 in 3 overs
Udeshika Prabodhani into the attack. Shafali takes a double off the first ball towards deep midwicket. FOUR! First boundary for India as Shafali lofts the ball over mid off. Good shot that. Eight runs came in that over.
- October 09, 2024 19:35IND 10/0 in 2 overs
Sugandika Kumari from the other end. Plenty of singles. Five runs came in that over, all singles. No boundary yet by India.
- October 09, 2024 19:29IND 5/0 in 1 over
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana come out to open the innings. Inoshi Fernando with the new ball. Shafali cuts the ball towards deep extra cover for a single off the first ball. Smriti gives the strike back off the next ball, a quick single. Smriti charges and hits the ball towards deep midwicket and gets a single.
- October 09, 2024 19:23All set
Teams are getting ready for the national anthems. First up, Sri Lanka followed by India.
- October 09, 2024 19:11Pitch report
It has gotten a bit cooler. The surface has been drier generally, but during the evening the ball skids on a bit better, reckon Ian Bishop and WV Raman.
- October 09, 2024 19:05Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera
- October 09, 2024 19:03Toss - India
India has won the toss and opts to bat. Same team.
Harmanpreet Kaur: We are going to bat first. So far we haven’t batted first so thought we will have a bat and put a decent total on the board.
- October 09, 2024 18:55A must-win match for India; and Sri Lanka
There’s something quite humbling about leaders baring themselves to their loyalists. Ahead of a key Group A encounter between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and captain Chamari Athapaththu did just that.
“I would love to ask them (Sri Lanka supporters) to come and watch, I don’t think I can say that they are happy. They had a lot of expectations from the team and me. They probably thought we’d play the semifinals this year. I don’t think we have time to do that, we have two matches,” Athapaththu said here on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka has two losses in two games and finds itself at the bottom of the pile with an abysmal net run rate of -1.667.
“This will be a valuable match for me. I have to challenge myself to handle the pressure. I take on the challenge. Let’s see what my team and I can do,” she added.
Read the preview here:
- October 09, 2024 18:45South Africa on top of Group B points table
South Africa has defeated Scotland by 80 runs in the Group B encounter and has kept its semifinals hope alive.
- October 09, 2024 18:21What India needs to do to qualify for semifinals?
T20 World Cup 2024: How can India Women qualify for World Cup semifinals after win against Pakistan?
India has two games left to play in the group stage and with only the top two games from the group making it to the group, the team will need two wins in two to stake a serious claim for qualification.
- October 09, 2024 18:15India vs Sri Lanka H2H record
Matches played: 25
India won: 19
Sri Lanka won: 5
No Result: 1
- October 09, 2024 18:08What happened in India’s last match?
India defeated Pakistan to open its account in the tournament.
Here’s the match report to help you recap the Sunday game:
- October 09, 2024 17:59How does the points table looks like?
- October 09, 2024 17:45Live streaming info
The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
- October 09, 2024 17:33Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of India and Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match to be played in Dubai. Stay tuned for the live updates.
