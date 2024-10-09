India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 98/2 (13); Chamari removes Mandhana, Shafali in one over

A must-win match for India; and Sri Lanka

There’s something quite humbling about leaders baring themselves to their loyalists. Ahead of a key Group A encounter between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and captain Chamari Athapaththu did just that.

“I would love to ask them (Sri Lanka supporters) to come and watch, I don’t think I can say that they are happy. They had a lot of expectations from the team and me. They probably thought we’d play the semifinals this year. I don’t think we have time to do that, we have two matches,” Athapaththu said here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka has two losses in two games and finds itself at the bottom of the pile with an abysmal net run rate of -1.667.

“This will be a valuable match for me. I have to challenge myself to handle the pressure. I take on the challenge. Let’s see what my team and I can do,” she added.

