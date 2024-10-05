Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: India bottom of Group A after loss to New Zealand

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is well and truly underway at UAE with all 10 teams having played at least one match so far.
In Group A, India is languishing at the bottom after the loss to New Zealand. The Kiwis are on top with two points from one match, whereas Sri Lanka is yet to open its account despite having played two games.
In Group B, England opened it campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh, and is currently on top with a strong Net Run Rate. South Africa is placed second, with the Tigresses in third.
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|+2.900
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|+1.908
|3
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|+1.550
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|-1.667
|5
|India
|1
|0
|1
|-2.900
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.050
|2
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.773
|3
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.125
|4
|West Indies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.773
|5
|Scotland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.800
Updated after Bangladesh vs England, October 5
