MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: India bottom of Group A after loss to New Zealand

Here’s how Group A and Group B have shaped up so far in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first set of games in UAE.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 23:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand team members celebrate the wicket of India’s Jemimah Rodrigues during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand.
New Zealand team members celebrate the wicket of India’s Jemimah Rodrigues during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri/AP
infoIcon

New Zealand team members celebrate the wicket of India’s Jemimah Rodrigues during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri/AP

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is well and truly underway at UAE with all 10 teams having played at least one match so far.

In Group A, India is languishing at the bottom after the loss to New Zealand. The Kiwis are on top with two points from one match, whereas Sri Lanka is yet to open its account despite having played two games.

In Group B, England opened it campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh, and is currently on top with a strong Net Run Rate. South Africa is placed second, with the Tigresses in third.

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost NRR
1 New Zealand 1 1 0 +2.900
2 Australia 1 1 0 +1.908
3 Pakistan 1 1 0 +1.550
4 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 -1.667
5 India 1 0 1 -2.900

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1 England 1 1 0 2 +1.050
2 South Africa 1 1 0 2 +0.773
3 Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.125
4 West Indies 1 0 1 0 -0.773
5 Scotland 1 0 1 0 -0.800

Updated after Bangladesh vs England, October 5

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Preview, Predicted XI, Live-streaming info of RMA v VIL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: India bottom of Group A after loss to New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sreejesh eyes building a strong base for next generation of Indian hockey
    Anjali Joshi
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund slumps to 2-1 loss against Union Berlin
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: India bottom of Group A after loss to New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Spinners make merry as England beats Bangladesh by 21 runs
    PTI
  3. India vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: What happened the last time IND-W played PAK-W in T20Is?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan head to head: IND vs PAK women stats, records ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Salvi defends India’s bowlers, promises fresh start against Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates, La Liga 2024-25: Preview, Predicted XI, Live-streaming info of RMA v VIL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: India bottom of Group A after loss to New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sreejesh eyes building a strong base for next generation of Indian hockey
    Anjali Joshi
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund slumps to 2-1 loss against Union Berlin
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment