Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: India bottom of Group A after loss to New Zealand

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is well and truly underway at UAE with all 10 teams having played at least one match so far.

In Group A, India is languishing at the bottom after the loss to New Zealand. The Kiwis are on top with two points from one match, whereas Sri Lanka is yet to open its account despite having played two games.

In Group B, England opened it campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh, and is currently on top with a strong Net Run Rate. South Africa is placed second, with the Tigresses in third.

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost NRR 1 New Zealand 1 1 0 +2.900 2 Australia 1 1 0 +1.908 3 Pakistan 1 1 0 +1.550 4 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 -1.667 5 India 1 0 1 -2.900

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 England 1 1 0 2 +1.050 2 South Africa 1 1 0 2 +0.773 3 Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.125 4 West Indies 1 0 1 0 -0.773 5 Scotland 1 0 1 0 -0.800

Updated after Bangladesh vs England, October 5