MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund slumps to 2-1 loss against Union Berlin

Julian Ryerson pulled a goal back for Dortmund but it could not find an equaliser despite late pressure.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 21:32 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FC Union Berlin’s Kevin Vogt celebrates scoring its first goal with teammates.
FC Union Berlin’s Kevin Vogt celebrates scoring its first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Union Berlin’s Kevin Vogt celebrates scoring its first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 loss at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday, only days after its 7-1 demolition of Celtic for its biggest European win.

Nuri Sahin’s team had none of the aggression that earned them their record European win and despite pulling a goal back midway through the second half they struggled to create clear scoring chances.

“We had a weak start and apart from a few actions the entire first half was weak,” coach Sahin, in his first season at Dortmund, said.

“At this level and in this stadium you need to be present from the start. If not you let in goals like the ones we let in. That cannot happen,” he added.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga roundup: Debutant scores winner in Augsburg win over Borussia Moenchengladbach

The defeat meant Dortmund dropped to seventh place in the standings on 10 points.

“Just before kickoff we made it clear what to expect here but we still gifted them the entire first half,” Sahin said.

Union’s Kevin Vogt ended a 10-year Bundesliga goal drought after converting a 26th-minute penalty. Vogt’s previous goal was scored on October 18, 2014, making it a record 275 Bundesliga matches between goals for an outfield player.

Dortmund was largely toothless up front, with Germany forward Karim Adeyemi, who scored a hat-trick against Celtic, out injured along with fellow forwards Julien Duranville and Gio Reyna.

It conceded another with Yorbe Vertessen’s low strike from the edge of the box on the stroke of halftime.

Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson pulled a goal back for the visitor just past the hour but it could not find an equaliser despite late pressure.

Related stories

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Union Berlin /

Bundesliga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sreejesh eyes building a strong base for next generation of Indian hockey
    Anjali Joshi
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund slumps to 2-1 loss against Union Berlin
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Spinners make merry as England beats Bangladesh by 21 runs
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Wounded’ India can’t afford to slip up against ‘confident’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen paid price for being complacent, says coach Alonso
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen squanders two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Kiel
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund slumps to 2-1 loss against Union Berlin
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga roundup: Debutant scores winner in Augsburg win over Borussia Moenchengladbach
    AP
  5. Bundesliga: After win over Milan, Leverkusen won’t underestimate newly promoted Kiel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sreejesh eyes building a strong base for next generation of Indian hockey
    Anjali Joshi
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund slumps to 2-1 loss against Union Berlin
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Spinners make merry as England beats Bangladesh by 21 runs
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Wounded’ India can’t afford to slip up against ‘confident’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment