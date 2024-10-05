MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga roundup: Debutant scores winner in Augsburg win over Borussia Moenchengladbach

Augsburg scored in each half to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 08:38 IST , AUGSBURG - 1 MIN READ

AP
Augsburg’s Alexis Claude-Maurice celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga match against Borussia Monchengladbach.
Augsburg’s Alexis Claude-Maurice celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga match against Borussia Monchengladbach. | Photo Credit: Harry Langer/AP
infoIcon

Augsburg’s Alexis Claude-Maurice celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga match against Borussia Monchengladbach. | Photo Credit: Harry Langer/AP

Substitute Alexis Claude-Maurice scored on his Augsburg debut to help his side clinch a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Augsburg scored in each half to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats.

It leapfrogged Moenchengladbach into 11th on the table.

READ: Serie A roundup: Napoli extends Serie A lead, Verona beats Venezia with late own goal

A volley from Keven Schlotterbeck six minutes before halftime gave the home side the lead and Claude-Maurice scored eight minutes after coming on as a substitute to double the lead.

Tim Kleindienst’s powerful header in the 72nd pulled Moenchengladbach back into contention but the goals from Augsburg’s two recent signings proved enough.

Schlotterbeck’s rocket was the second goal in three games for the big centre-half who joined this summer from Freiburg.

