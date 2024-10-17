Bundesliga: Bayern bosses pleased with Kompany’s style but top spot in danger

Bayern Munich has gone three games without a win in all competitions and a slip-up against last season’s runner-up VfB Stuttgart in the league on Saturday could see it overhauled at the top.

Vincent Kompany’s team has been far from convincing in recent weeks, having lost to Aston Villa in the Champions League and drawn twice in a row in the Bundesliga.

It will need to quickly turn things around with a busy match schedule ahead including a trip to Barcelona next week in the Champions League.

But Kompany, who took over this season, enjoys the full backing of club bosses. “We are extremely happy with our coach,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer told Bavarian broadcaster BR. “Because we play extremely attractive football. We had not seen that in the past few years at Bayern.

“On Sunday in Frankfurt (against Eintracht) it was dominant football we had not seen for a long time.”

The Bavarians, who have the league’s best attack with 20 goals from six games, came back from 2-1 down against Eintracht before conceding a stoppage-time equaliser for a 3-3 draw.

“Yes, unfortunately we did not win but that will come,” Hainer said.

“I have no fear because with our style of play we will win matches. We could have won against Aston Villa and against Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Bayern is top on 14 points, ahead of RB Leipzig, which travels to Mainz 05 on Saturday, on goal difference.

Last season’s champion Bayer Leverkusen has an equally tough task on Saturday against visitor Frankfurt, whose fine form has seen it move into third place, a point behind the leader.

Leverkusen, last season’s domestic double winner, has also drawn its last two league games despite leading in both.

Xabi Alonso’s team is fifth on 11 points and has already lost last season’s air of invincibility when it won both domestic trophies without a single defeat.

Its defence has conceded an average of two goals per league game so far and it will now come up against the league’s in-form striker Omar Marmoush, who has netted eight times so far to top the Bundesliga scorers’ list.

Borussia Dortmund can provisionally gain ground with a win over struggling St Pauli on Friday.

Dortmund is without back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga so far and has dropped to seventh on 10 points. It will be keen to get a victory under itsr belts ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game at Real Madrid.