Bundesliga 2024-25: Table-topper Bayern cruises past Union 3-0 as Kane grabs brace

Striker Harry Kane scored twice as Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich eased past visitor Union Berlin 3-0 on Saturday to open up a three-point provisional gap at the top.

The Bavarians, who host Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, opened their account with a 15th-minute penalty by England captain Kane before Kingsley Coman curled a shot past keeper Frederik Ronnow to make it 2-0 two minutes before the break.

Union was constantly on the back foot, with the host having close to 80% possession at times, and could do nothing to stop Kane from stabbing in his second goal of the afternoon from close range six minutes after the restart.

ALSO READ: Arteta frustrated by Arsenal’s loss at Newcastle

Kane, who scored a hat-trick against VfB Stuttgart two weeks ago in the Bundesliga, has 11 league goals this season to top the scorers’ list.

Undefeated in the league and eager to reclaim domestic dominance after last season’s double by Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern has now scored 32 goals and conceded seven in nine league games.

It is top on 23 points, three ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, which takes on Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt moved to third place on 17 following its 7-2 demolition of VfL Bochum.