MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Table-topper Bayern cruises past Union 3-0 as Kane grabs brace

Kane, who scored a hat-trick against VfB Stuttgart two weeks ago in the Bundesliga, has 11 league goals this season to top the scorers’ list.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 22:09 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich players celebrate after Bayern’s Harry Kane, centre, scored his side’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Bayern Munich players celebrate after Bayern’s Harry Kane, centre, scored his side’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich players celebrate after Bayern’s Harry Kane, centre, scored his side’s third goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Striker Harry Kane scored twice as Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich eased past visitor Union Berlin 3-0 on Saturday to open up a three-point provisional gap at the top.

The Bavarians, who host Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, opened their account with a 15th-minute penalty by England captain Kane before Kingsley Coman curled a shot past keeper Frederik Ronnow to make it 2-0 two minutes before the break.

Union was constantly on the back foot, with the host having close to 80% possession at times, and could do nothing to stop Kane from stabbing in his second goal of the afternoon from close range six minutes after the restart.

ALSO READ: Arteta frustrated by Arsenal’s loss at Newcastle

Kane, who scored a hat-trick against VfB Stuttgart two weeks ago in the Bundesliga, has 11 league goals this season to top the scorers’ list.

Undefeated in the league and eager to reclaim domestic dominance after last season’s double by Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern has now scored 32 goals and conceded seven in nine league games.

It is top on 23 points, three ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, which takes on Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt moved to third place on 17 following its 7-2 demolition of VfL Bochum. 

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Bayern Munich /

Union Berlin /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Table-topper Bayern cruises past Union 3-0 as Kane grabs brace
    Reuters
  2. Bournemouth vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: BOU 2-1 MCI; Gvardiol gets one back
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 2: National Junior Athletics Championships rescheduled, to be held in Bhubaneswar in December
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Live Score: Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans beat Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls; Patna Pirates youngsters clinch solid win vs UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rutherford falls, Hope nears century as West Indies eyes big total against England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Table-topper Bayern cruises past Union 3-0 as Kane grabs brace
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen held to goalless draw despite dominating Stuttgart at home
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Keeper Gregor Kobel joins decimated Dortmund’s injury list ahead of Leipzig game
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern defenders Dier, Upamecano racing to get fit for Union Berlin clash, says coach Kompany
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich rewarded for full focus at Bochum, says Kompany
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Table-topper Bayern cruises past Union 3-0 as Kane grabs brace
    Reuters
  2. Bournemouth vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: BOU 2-1 MCI; Gvardiol gets one back
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 2: National Junior Athletics Championships rescheduled, to be held in Bhubaneswar in December
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Live Score: Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans beat Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls; Patna Pirates youngsters clinch solid win vs UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rutherford falls, Hope nears century as West Indies eyes big total against England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment