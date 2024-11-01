MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Keeper Gregor Kobel joins decimated Dortmund’s injury list ahead of Leipzig game

Switzerland keeper Kobel was injured in Tuesday’s 1-0 German Cup second-round loss to VfL Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund’s third defeat in a row across all competitions.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 20:24 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Dortmund’s goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.
Dortmund’s goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dortmund’s goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will miss Saturday’s league game against second-placed RB Leipzig, coach Nuri Sahin said on Friday, in the latest injury blow to the team.

Dortmund, who has dropped to seventh place following last week’s loss at Augsburg, is already without wingers Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, midfielder Gio Reyna and defenders Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto among others.

Switzerland keeper Kobel was injured in Tuesday’s 1-0 German Cup second-round loss to VfL Wolfsburg, Dortmund’s third defeat in a row across all competitions.

“Clearly it is a difficult situation with the defeats and the Cup exit, a competition we had high expectations for,” Sahin told a press conference.

“The injury list with this squad is extremely bitter. With Greg (Kobel) out now, we have 10 players out. Ten players injured. That’s something I have not experienced before. How do we get out of it? We won’t hide behind excuses. The lads are well prepared,” he said.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga: Bayern defenders Dier, Upamecano racing to get fit for Union Berlin clash, says coach Komp

Dortmund, last year’s Champions League finalist, has struggled on the road in the Bundesliga failing to win any so far.

But Sahin, under mounting pressure in his first season in charge, is banking on its winning run at home to help it snap its losing streak.

Dortmund has won all four of its Bundesliga home games this season.

“We are well prepared and we play at home. And at home, it is difficult to beat us. I know my role and the players know their roles. We have to go through this. We have to work our way out of this situation,” Sahin said.

“We need the stadium tomorrow more than ever. I’m sure the stadium will have a feel for our situation. We want to continue our home streak,” he added. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Gregor Kobel /

RB Leipzig /

Nuri Sahin /

Bundesliga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Keeper Gregor Kobel joins decimated Dortmund’s injury list ahead of Leipzig game
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern defenders Dier, Upamecano racing to get fit for Union Berlin clash, says coach Kompany
    Reuters
  3. Lucknow Super Giants squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Bearman to replace unwell Magnussen at Haas for sprint
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 1: Bogey-free Pranavi is Tied-29th in Riyadh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Keeper Gregor Kobel joins decimated Dortmund’s injury list ahead of Leipzig game
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern defenders Dier, Upamecano racing to get fit for Union Berlin clash, says coach Kompany
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich rewarded for full focus at Bochum, says Kompany
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane nets 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich cruises to 5-0 win at Bochum
    AP
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen pays price for soft defending in Bremen draw, says coach Alonso
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Keeper Gregor Kobel joins decimated Dortmund’s injury list ahead of Leipzig game
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern defenders Dier, Upamecano racing to get fit for Union Berlin clash, says coach Kompany
    Reuters
  3. Lucknow Super Giants squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Bearman to replace unwell Magnussen at Haas for sprint
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 1: Bogey-free Pranavi is Tied-29th in Riyadh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment