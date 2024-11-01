Bundesliga 2024-25: Keeper Gregor Kobel joins decimated Dortmund’s injury list ahead of Leipzig game

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will miss Saturday’s league game against second-placed RB Leipzig, coach Nuri Sahin said on Friday, in the latest injury blow to the team.

Dortmund, who has dropped to seventh place following last week’s loss at Augsburg, is already without wingers Karim Adeyemi and Julien Duranville, midfielder Gio Reyna and defenders Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto among others.

Switzerland keeper Kobel was injured in Tuesday’s 1-0 German Cup second-round loss to VfL Wolfsburg, Dortmund’s third defeat in a row across all competitions.

“Clearly it is a difficult situation with the defeats and the Cup exit, a competition we had high expectations for,” Sahin told a press conference.

“The injury list with this squad is extremely bitter. With Greg (Kobel) out now, we have 10 players out. Ten players injured. That’s something I have not experienced before. How do we get out of it? We won’t hide behind excuses. The lads are well prepared,” he said.

Dortmund, last year’s Champions League finalist, has struggled on the road in the Bundesliga failing to win any so far.

But Sahin, under mounting pressure in his first season in charge, is banking on its winning run at home to help it snap its losing streak.

Dortmund has won all four of its Bundesliga home games this season.

“We are well prepared and we play at home. And at home, it is difficult to beat us. I know my role and the players know their roles. We have to go through this. We have to work our way out of this situation,” Sahin said.

“We need the stadium tomorrow more than ever. I’m sure the stadium will have a feel for our situation. We want to continue our home streak,” he added.