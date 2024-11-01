Lucknow Super Giants squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants caught the headline after it decided to release KL Rahul, its skipper for the last three seasons.

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were the players retained by the Super Giants. The side will go into the mega auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM

The Super Giants had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, finishing a lowly seventh in the league standings with seven wins and as many losses.