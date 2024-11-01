MagazineBuy Print

Lucknow Super Giants squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

LSG players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Lucknow Super Giants squad ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants’ batter Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during IPL 2024.
Lucknow Super Giants’ batter Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants’ batter Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/PTI

Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants caught the headline after it decided to release KL Rahul, its skipper for the last three seasons.

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were the players retained by the Super Giants. The side will go into the mega auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM

The Super Giants had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, finishing a lowly seventh in the league standings with seven wins and as many losses.

LSG Full Team so far
Nicholas Pooran - Rs 21 crore
Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 11 crore
Mayank Yadav - Rs 11 crore
Ayush Badoni - Rs 4 crore
Mohsin Khan - Rs 4 crore

