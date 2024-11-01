Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants caught the headline after it decided to release KL Rahul, its skipper for the last three seasons.
Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were the players retained by the Super Giants. The side will go into the mega auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.
IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM
The Super Giants had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, finishing a lowly seventh in the league standings with seven wins and as many losses.
LSG Full Team so far
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2025 Retentions: Why was Kolkata Knight Riders deducted Rs. 69 crore despite spending just Rs. 57 crore
- Kolkata Knight Riders squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
- NBA 2024-25 roundup: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama tallies 5x5 vs. Jazz
- India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, Sudharsan-Padikkal combine for 100-run stand
- Lucknow Super Giants squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE