MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025 Retentions: Why was Kolkata Knight Riders deducted Rs. 69 crore despite spending just Rs. 57 crore

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh (uncapped) and Harshit Rana (uncapped) are the players retained by the Kolkata side.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Andre Russell and Sunil Narine during the 2024 season.
Andre Russell and Sunil Narine during the 2024 season. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine during the 2024 season. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise has retained six players going into the IPL auction scheduled for later this year. The retained players include Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and uncapped players Ramandeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Among these, Rinku Singh was the top retention for KKR, with the defending champion investing Rs. 13 crore in the left-handed batter.

KKR allocated Rs. 12 crore each to Narine, Russell, and Chakaravarthy, while Harshit and Ramandeep were retained for Rs. 4 crore each. In total, KKR spent Rs. 57 crore on player retention. However, due to retention rules, KKR’s purse was deducted by Rs. 69 crore from the original Rs. 120 crore.

ALSO READ
IPL 2025 retention: Rinku Singh retained for Rs 13 crore by KKR, sees 2022 auction salary multiply 24 times

As per the retention rules, if a team retains four capped players and two uncapped players, the deductions are fixed at Rs. 18 crore for the first and fourth capped players, Rs. 14 crore for the second capped player, Rs. 11 crore for the third capped player, and Rs. 4 crore each for the two uncapped players, totaling Rs. 69 crore. The rule mandates that the higher amount between actual spending and the deduction formula is subtracted from a team’s purse.

Consequently, KKR will enter the auction with Rs. 51 crore remaining in their budget despite having actually spent only Rs. 57 crore on retentions.

Related Topics

Kolkata Knight Riders /

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

KKR

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, Sudharsan-Padikkal combine for 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India cancels intra-squad match to prioritise net practice
    PTI
  3. IPL 2025 Retentions: Why was Kolkata Knight Riders deducted Rs. 69 crore despite spending just Rs. 57 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama tallies 5x5 vs. Jazz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Kolkata Knight Riders squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lucknow Super Giants squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rajasthan Royals squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gujarat Titans squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Retentions: Why was Kolkata Knight Riders deducted Rs. 69 crore despite spending just Rs. 57 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, Sudharsan-Padikkal combine for 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India cancels intra-squad match to prioritise net practice
    PTI
  3. IPL 2025 Retentions: Why was Kolkata Knight Riders deducted Rs. 69 crore despite spending just Rs. 57 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama tallies 5x5 vs. Jazz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment