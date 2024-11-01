MagazineBuy Print

Gujarat Titans squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

GT players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Gujarat Titans squad ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan during a net practice session during the 2024 IPL season.
Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan during a net practice session during the 2024 IPL season. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan during a net practice session during the 2024 IPL season. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Former Indian Premier League champion Gujarat Titans retained five of its players going into the IPL 2025 auction.

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia were the players retained by the Titans. The Titans will enter the auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid received the top billing of Rs. 18 crore from the Titans, while skipper Gill was retained for Rs. 16.5 crore.

GT came eighth last season, with five wins and seven losses.

Gujarat Titans Full Team so far
Rashid Khan - Rs. 18 crore
Shubman Gill - Rs. 16.5 crore
Sai Sudharsan - Rs. 8.5 crore
Shahrukh Khan - Rs. 4 crore
Rahul Tewatia - Rs. 4 crore

