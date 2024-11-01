Gujarat Titans squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

Former Indian Premier League champion Gujarat Titans retained five of its players going into the IPL 2025 auction.

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia were the players retained by the Titans. The Titans will enter the auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid received the top billing of Rs. 18 crore from the Titans, while skipper Gill was retained for Rs. 16.5 crore.

GT came eighth last season, with five wins and seven losses.