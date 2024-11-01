Rajasthan Royals squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

Rajasthan Royals spent Rs. 79 crore in retaining six of its players going into the IPL auction, set to happen later this month,
Royals’ expenditure was the most among all teams as they opted to hold onto five capped players including captain Sanju Samson.
IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM
This has left Royals with no Right to Match cards for the auction.
Rajasthan Royals finished third in IPL 2024, with the side losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier.
Rajasthan Royals Full Team so far
