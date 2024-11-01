MagazineBuy Print

Rajasthan Royals squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

RR players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.
Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/PTI
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/PTI

Rajasthan Royals spent Rs. 79 crore in retaining six of its players going into the IPL auction, set to happen later this month,

Royals’ expenditure was the most among all teams as they opted to hold onto five capped players including captain Sanju Samson.

IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM

This has left Royals with no Right to Match cards for the auction.

Rajasthan Royals finished third in IPL 2024, with the side losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier.

Rajasthan Royals Full Team so far
Sanju Samson (Rs. 18 crore)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 18 crore)
Riyan Parag (Rs. 14 crore)
Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 11 crore)
Sandeep Sharma (Rs. 4 crore)

