MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

RCB players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:28 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
RCB has retained Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar ahead of this year’s mega auction.
RCB has retained Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar ahead of this year’s mega auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

RCB has retained Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar ahead of this year’s mega auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai Super Kings squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai Indians squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 Retention: All 10 teams purse and RTMs left for mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 retentions: Five surprise releases before IPL auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, Sudharsan-Padikkal combine for 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: New Zealand 88/3; Washington removes Latham, Rachin in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests, one ODI during January-February 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Super Kings squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment