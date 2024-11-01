MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai Indians squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

MI players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Mumbai Indians squad ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians has retained five capped players.
Mumbai Indians has retained five capped players. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians has retained five capped players. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

Mumbai Indians (MI) has announced Hardik Pandya as its captain for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the franchise’s highest-paid retained player, underscoring his vital role in the team.

MI faced a daunting task in retaining its key Indian players within the Rs 75 crore budget. However, the franchise has successfully secured its core strengths ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Mumbai Indians Full Team so far
- Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore)
- Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore)
- Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore)
- Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore)
- Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)

