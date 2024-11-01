Mumbai Indians (MI) has announced Hardik Pandya as its captain for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the franchise’s highest-paid retained player, underscoring his vital role in the team.
MI faced a daunting task in retaining its key Indian players within the Rs 75 crore budget. However, the franchise has successfully secured its core strengths ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Mumbai Indians Full Team so far
