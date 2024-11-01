Mumbai Indians (MI) has announced Hardik Pandya as its captain for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the franchise’s highest-paid retained player, underscoring his vital role in the team.

MI faced a daunting task in retaining its key Indian players within the Rs 75 crore budget. However, the franchise has successfully secured its core strengths ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.