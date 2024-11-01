MagazineBuy Print

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: RB’s Lawson apologised to Perez after Mexican GP tension

Lawson, widely seen as a potential rival for Perez’s Red Bull seat, collided with the Mexican during Sunday’s race and later raised his middle finger when passing him.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 10:19 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liam Lawson ofVisa Cash App RB talks to the media ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil.
Liam Lawson ofVisa Cash App RB talks to the media ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Liam Lawson ofVisa Cash App RB talks to the media ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

RB driver Liam Lawson apologised to Sergio Perez after the pair clashed at the Mexican Grand Prix but the New Zealand rookie said he would not change his aggressive approach to Formula One racing.

Lawson, widely seen as a potential rival for Perez’s Red Bull seat, collided with the Mexican during Sunday’s race and later raised his middle finger when passing him.

Though neither driver was penalised for the collision, 22-year-old Lawson conceded he could have avoided it and had apologised to Perez for his hand gesture.

“Briefly we spoke after the race but at the same time we left the track very early immediately afterwards anyway,” he told reporters ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

ALSO READ | Norris expects a cleaner battle with Verstappen at Interlagos

“So I think it was an on-track fight and I apologised for what I did after the incident. But in terms of the fight we had on track, it was deemed as a racing incident and something that was an in-the-moment battle.”

Lawson, who replaced dropped Australian Daniel Ricciardo at RB after the Singapore Grand Prix, finished 16th on Sunday, one place ahead of Perez.

The New Zealander also made contact with Williams driver Franco Colapinto when racing at Mexico City and with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso at the U.S. Grand Prix.

Lawson said he would learn from mistakes but would not dial down the aggression on track.

“Maybe I’m aggressive, but I’m here for one reason,” he said. “Obviously my goal is not to go out and make enemies of anybody. I’m not trying to cause any issues or anything like that. At the same time, I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win – that’s what I’m focused on doing.”

