F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Verstappen hits back at critics of his driving style

Verstappen was twice penalised for forcing his McLaren title rival Lando Norris wide and going off and gaining an advantage when they clashed in last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 09:44 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks on in the Paddock ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on Thursday.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks on in the Paddock ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks on in the Paddock ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Formula One leader Max Verstappen hit back at critics of his driving on Thursday, saying he was a triple world champion who knew what he was doing.

Red Bull’s Verstappen was twice penalised for forcing his McLaren title rival Lando Norris wide and going off and gaining an advantage when they clashed in last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, told a Sky Sports podcast that Verstappen had used his car as a weapon and accused him of “Dick Dastardly stuff” -- a reference to the 1960s ‘Wacky Races’ cartoon villain.

Asked directly at Brazil’s Interlagos circuit about Hill saying he was not sure Verstappen was capable of racing fairly, the reigning champion bristled.

“I don’t listen to those individuals, I just do my thing,” he said. “I’m a three-time world champion. I think I know what I’m doing.”

READ | Verstappen’s driving same as in 2021 title battle, says Hamilton

Asked if he felt unfairly targeted, Verstappen replied: “Honestly, I have my opinions. I don’t need to share them.”

The 27-year-old, who has not won for 10 races after dominating last season, said he listened to those who were objective and close to him and “not just there to stir”.

“Some people are just being very annoying,” he added. “And I know who these people are. I don’t really pay a lot of attention to them anyway.

“I think I’ve got to this stage in my career with the right people supporting me and making my own decisions. So I think I know what I’m doing.

“Some people are just a bit biased ... I get it, it’s fine. But it’s not my problem at the end of the day. I just continue with my life and I keep performing.”

Norris said after Sunday’s race that the Dutch driver had got what he had coming to him.

The Briton, second in Mexico with Verstappen sixth, goes into the sprint weekend in Sao Paulo 47 points behind his rival with four rounds remaining.

“I think it’s just you win some, you lose some. That’s how it is in racing in general,” said Verstappen when asked about racing hard and aggressively on the track.

“I like to win. I don’t like to lose. I think not many people like to lose. I just tried to maximise the result and, like I said, some you win, some you lose.”

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

