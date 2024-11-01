MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Verstappen’s driving same as in 2021 title battle, says Hamilton

Verstappen, who denied Hamilton an eighth title in a season full of incidents, was twice penalised in Mexico last Sunday for forcing his McLaren title rival Lando Norris wide and going off and gaining an advantage.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 09:39 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (left) attends the Drivers Press Conference ahead of the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on Thursday.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (left) attends the Drivers Press Conference ahead of the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (left) attends the Drivers Press Conference ahead of the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Max Verstappen’s driving style has been heavily criticised of late but Lewis Hamilton said little had changed since they fought for the title down to the last lap of the 2021 Formula One season.

Red Bull’s reigning champion, who denied Hamilton an eighth title in a season full of incidents, was twice penalised in Mexico last Sunday for forcing his McLaren title rival Lando Norris wide and going off and gaining an advantage.

“All you have to do is just go and look back and listen to some of my radio comments back in the day,” Hamilton told reporters when asked about Norris saying the triple world champion was “dangerous”.

“I don’t think you’re seeing much difference across the years from 2021 to now. It’s pretty much the same,” added the Briton, speaking ahead of Sunday’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

READ | Norris expects a cleaner battle with Verstappen in Brazil

Championship leader Verstappen hit back at critics, saying in a separate press conference he knew what he was doing.

“I’ve heard that before in my career,” Verstappen said when asked about whether he would change his driving style. “It’s my 10th year in Formula One, I think I know what I’m doing.”

Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit saw one of the memorable 2021 battles between Hamilton and Verstappen, when both went off track while fighting for the lead in a race won by the Mercedes driver as they fought neck-and-neck for the title.

Verstappen ended up winning the championship after overtaking Hamilton on the last lap of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, claiming his first world title.

Drivers had a meeting after the Mexican race that Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, described as “positive” given the incidents on track.

“Actions that should have been punished were punished,” Russell told reporters in Sao Paulo.

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Lewis Hamilton /

Brazilian Grand Prix /

Lando Norris

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, Sudharsan-Padikkal stand helps India reduce lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: NZ 15/1; Akash Deep gets Conway leg before
    Team Sportstar
  3. Five surprise releases before IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Verstappen’s driving same as in 2021 title battle, says Hamilton
    Reuters
  5. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris expects a cleaner battle with Verstappen at Interlagos
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris expects a cleaner battle with Verstappen at Interlagos
    Reuters
  2. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Verstappen hits back at critics of his driving style
    Reuters
  3. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Verstappen’s driving same as in 2021 title battle, says Hamilton
    Reuters
  4. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Alonso delays arrival in Sao Paulo after medical treatment
    Reuters
  5. F1: Former Ferrari strategy head Rueda joins Sauber, reunited with former boss Binotto
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, Sudharsan-Padikkal stand helps India reduce lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: NZ 15/1; Akash Deep gets Conway leg before
    Team Sportstar
  3. Five surprise releases before IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Verstappen’s driving same as in 2021 title battle, says Hamilton
    Reuters
  5. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris expects a cleaner battle with Verstappen at Interlagos
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment