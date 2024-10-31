MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Alonso delays arrival in Sao Paulo after medical treatment

Aston Martin said Alonso, the 43-year-old double world champion who celebrated his record 400th grand prix last Sunday in Mexico City, will miss his Thursday media commitments for the second race in a row.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 09:29 IST , SAO PAULO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin’s Spanish driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.
FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin’s Spanish driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso. | Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aston Martin’s Spanish driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso. | Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has delayed his arrival at the Brazilian Grand Prix after feeling ill in Mexico and seeking specialist treatment in Europe, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

Aston Martin said the 43-year-old double world champion, who celebrated his record 400th grand prix last Sunday in Mexico City, will miss his Thursday media commitments for the second race in a row.

“Fernando had suffered with an intestinal infection in the lead up to the Mexico City Grand Prix,” the team said in a statement.

“He returned to Europe to receive further treatment from a specialist.

“The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans to Brazil but ensures he will be ready for this weekend’s racing.”

Aston is fifth in the 10 team standings but with nothing to play for, 40 points clear of sixth-placed Haas and 280 behind fourth-placed Mercedes with four rounds remaining.

Alonso is ninth overall in the drivers’ standings, with no chance of catching Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in eighth and no risk of being overhauled by Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg in 10th.

Related Topics

Fernando Alonso /

Formula One /

F1 /

Brazilian Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Alonso delays arrival in Sao Paulo after medical treatment
    Reuters
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A stumbles to 107 all out; Doggett picks up six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Manchester United even after appointment of permanent manager
    Reuters
  4. Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Frattesi brace helps Inter to win 3-0 against 10-man Empoli
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Alonso delays arrival in Sao Paulo after medical treatment
    Reuters
  2. F1: Former Ferrari strategy head Rueda joins Sauber, reunited with former boss Binotto
    Reuters
  3. F1: FIA fines Honda and Alpine total $1 million for cost cap breach
    Reuters
  4. F1 2024: No need to change, McLaren boss tells Norris
    Reuters
  5. Mexican GP: Verstappen more worried about his pace than penalties
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Alonso delays arrival in Sao Paulo after medical treatment
    Reuters
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A stumbles to 107 all out; Doggett picks up six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Manchester United even after appointment of permanent manager
    Reuters
  4. Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Frattesi brace helps Inter to win 3-0 against 10-man Empoli
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment