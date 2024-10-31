MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Manchester United even after appointment of permanent manager

Interim manager and former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy got his team off to a victorious start in the post-Erik Ten Hag era with an entertaining 5-2 League Cup victory over Leicester City.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 09:20 IST , MANCHESTER - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Ruud van Nistelrooy, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United, applauds the fans at the end of the fourth-round win over Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.
Ruud van Nistelrooy, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United, applauds the fans at the end of the fourth-round win over Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United, applauds the fans at the end of the fourth-round win over Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy said he would like to remain part of the club’s restructured management team once a permanent replacement for Erik ten Hag is appointed.

The former United striker got his team off to a victorious start in the post-Ten Hag era with an entertaining 5-2 League Cup victory over Leicester City on Wednesday.

“I came in as an assistant to help the club and now in this role I’m helping as long as I’m needed and in the future in any capacity,” Van Nistelrooy told reporters.

“I’m here to help, I’m here to serve, I’m here to give my everything for the club in any capacity, with so many people around me that want the best for the club and that will never change,” the former United and Netherlands striker added.

READ | League Cup 2024-25: Spurs sink Manchester City, Manchester United thumps Leicester to reach quarterfinals

Two days after Ten Hag was sacked with United 14th in the Premier League, Van Nistelrooy’s first match in charge was memorable with captain Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro scoring two goals apiece, including a brilliant 25-yard strike from Casemiro that had a Van Nistelrooy vigorously pumping his fists in celebration.

“When you see these moments and you can share them with the players on the pitch and the crowd, it releases good feelings, and that’s what you saw I think,” the interim boss said.

He was pleased for the Brazilian midfielder who was the subject of scathing criticism after a 3-0 home loss to Liverpool this season that saw him substituted at halftime.

“I was delighted for Casemiro, the way he’s been training and helping the team and the club, he’s such an example, also to see the crowd’s reaction, they also know what he’s about,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“Of course, going through difficult moments, the Liverpool game, a lot of criticism, it’s so hard, it’s not fair, he didn’t deserve that, if you see him train and prepare for games, he’s an example for us, and that was part of my celebration also.”

While the Old Trafford crowd sang Van Nistelrooy’s name after the final whistle, the Dutchman said it had been a difficult time since compatriot Ten Hag’s sacking.

“The days leading up to this were with mixed feelings, sad to see Erik go, he was the one who got me here, and in our first conversation the passion he showed for the club, that’s where we got connected, and it was sad to see him leave,” he said.

Although United is expected to appoint Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim as its new manager, media reports said the Portuguese will remain with his club until after the next international break.

That means Van Nistelrooy will be in charge on Sunday when United resumes its Premier League campaign against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

United will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarterfinals. 

Related Topics

Ruud van Nistelrooy /

Manchester United /

League Cup /

Erik ten Hag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A stumbles after lunch; Doggett picks up six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Manchester United even after appointment of permanent manager
    Reuters
  3. Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Frattesi brace helps Inter to win 3-0 against 10-man Empoli
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-2025: Juventus loses ground in title race after 2-2 draw with Parma
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Manchester United even after appointment of permanent manager
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United target Ruben Amorim says “future hasn’t been decided yet”
    AP
  3. Rúben Amorim set to be Manchester United manager: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s top target? Achievements, tactics, playing style analysed
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Manchester United targets Amorim after axing Ten Hag
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A stumbles after lunch; Doggett picks up six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Manchester United even after appointment of permanent manager
    Reuters
  3. Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Frattesi brace helps Inter to win 3-0 against 10-man Empoli
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-2025: Juventus loses ground in title race after 2-2 draw with Parma
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment