Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals

World number six Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from next month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain and will be replaced in the American team by Ashlyn Krueger, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday.

The USTA did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters asking why the US Open finalist, who had been the highest-ranked player in the team, withdrew.

Pegula, who has qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh from Nov. 2-9, last competed three weeks ago in Wuhan where she was upset in the third round by China’s Wang Xiyu and reached the doubles final.

The US faces Slovakia in the first round of the Billie Jean Cup Finals on November 15 with the winner moving on to play Australia in the quarterfinals.

Krueger, who is ranked 65th in singles and 64th in doubles, joins Danielle Collins, Peyton Stearns, Taylor Townsend and Caroline Dolehide on the US team.